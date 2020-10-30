NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Commences Tender Offer for up to 15 Million Common Shares in Exchange for $150 Million in 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares and Cash

Company Will Purchase up to 15 Million in Common Shares at Price Between $10.00 and $12.00 per Share in Exchange for Preferred Shares and Cash Preferred Shares Valued at Liquidation Preference of $25.00 per Share with 5.50% Dividend Rate