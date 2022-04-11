New book shares one woman's spiritual awakening and healing from asthma, allergies, digestion issues and more
AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I was guided by the Universe to share my story, to help human beings Heal their bodies, mind, emotions and soul, to unite awakened beings, to help globalize a natural healing method, marijuana in pill form, where benefits are just being discovered and to bring awareness to the importance of blood types."
Written to Awaken, Heal and Unite the World and to show people there is more, "The Chapel by the Sea" (published by Balboa Press) covers a wide range of topics that includes a spiritual awakening called "The Holy Sh*t Express," ADHD, anxiety, sleep disorders, dietary issues, blood types, marijuana, eating clean, healing, balancing energy and most importantly, love.
"This book is all about ZOE = LIFE, and the importance of our roots! It will appeal to readers because it lights the path to many ways of natural healing, prepare to lose yourself to find everything." Zoe says. She adds, "I want to get this book out now so, the healing can begin, raising the vibration, calming Mother Earth down, the magic is in the stillness."
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Zoe answers, knowing everything happens for a reason. I was in isolation (meditation) for two years prior to COVID-19. I was ready to come out of meditation when the pandemic hit and it felt like: God saying, nope it's not time yet!" For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/834228-the-chapel-by-the-sea
"The Chapel by the Sea"
By Zoe
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 310 pages | ISBN 9781982274740
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 310 pages | ISBN 9781982274726
E-Book | 310 pages | ISBN 9781982274733
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Zoe graduated summa cum laude with her business degree but has trouble taking care of her basic needs. She is a businesswoman and a single mom who walked away from her career, from her family business to get to the root of her issues. She healed her asthma, allergies, digestion issues and more with food and awakened spiritually.
