Everest Rehab Hospital enters into academic partnership with the University of Arkansas physical therapy and speech therapy students and faculty.
DALLAS and ROGERS, Ark., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everest Rehabilitation Hospital today announced a new academic and clinical affiliation with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville that will bring enhanced Physical therapy, innovative Speech and Hearing education and clinical internships to their students.
"The alliance between Everest Rehabilitation and the University of Arkansas is an important step forward in the evolution of high-quality, community-based care," said Wendy Yates, RN, CEO of Everest Rehabilitation of North West Arkansas. "Everest Rehabilitation has always been committed to championing the best in health care for patients in the communities where they live and work. Through this alliance, we are able to open access to Physical and Speech therapy students to provide high level care to patients in communities across North West Arkansas and beyond."
Everest is known for its unmatched physical rehabilitation patient care and for developing identical, modern, 40,000 square foot, 36-bed, single story physical rehabilitation hospitals. With each of the 36 private rooms complete with contemporary art, 65" flat screen TVs and a private luxury bathroom, staying at Everest's hospitals are more compared to a luxury hotel versus a typical hospital setting. Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals are predesigned with an option to add an additional 17 private rooms should the market dictate the need for expansion. To better serve the needs of patients, Everest hospitals include spacious, technologically advanced equipped inpatient and outpatient physical therapy gyms, a large outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, aqua therapy, a completely furnished life skills training apartment with a full kitchen and bathroom, in-house dialysis, and an in-house pharmacy. Everest understands the importance of the support system surrounding the patients as well. Included in the facility are several family gathering areas, an extra-large dining hall and an outdoor patio. The hospital will serve patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, speech impediments, amputation, pulmonary disease, orthopedic injury, COVID-19, and other medically complex conditions.
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.
