ECS Global Works With Vending Sense To Utilize ECS5 To Automate Their Printing Process & Improve Their Micro Market Displays
CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vending Sense have extensive experience in the food and beverages industry and provide advice and consultancy for businesses looking to capitalize on the benefits of refreshments in the workplace. A recent addition to their business model has been micro markets, which Vending Sense provide, manage, and maintain within workplaces across the UK. Micro markets are unattended retail environments where consumers can purchase products from open shelves, coolers, or freezers, using a self-checkout kiosk.
Each of the micro markets that Vending Sense service stocks around 300 products, and with different pricing across their locations, creating pricing labels for their shelves, coolers and freezers was an extremely time-consuming manual process. With their micro markets becoming increasingly popular, with more locations constantly being opened, Vending Sense decided to review their options as they felt there must be a solution out there being used to automate the creation of pricing labels, given major supermarkets stock thousands of products, and their search led them to ECS Global.
From initial introductions it was clear to see ECS5 by ECS Global would be the perfect solution to meet the needs of Vending Sense and a system was configured to their requirements at pace, taking less than three weeks from their first enquiry to having a live solution.
Vending Sense now have the ability to simply upload their product data and pricing to the solution and in a matter of seconds automate the creation of their price labels from an easy-to-use system. Vending Sense worked with the ECS design team to create templates for their signage, which the ECS design team manage and maintain, and Vending Sense are now able to include more detailed information on their tickets including product features and product imagery.
Sam Marra, Director at Vending Sense said "The onboarding process at ECS has been great. ECS5 has saved us hours of manual work and provided a solution where it's easy to update signage, which is key in the current climate".
ECS5 enables organizations to bring together all their communication channels with one solution, using one instance of data and logic, and one intuitive design suite, rather than what is hugely inefficient and prevalent today, multiple individual systems, where nothing is joined up, consistent or enforcing strong quality branding.
By bringing together in-store communication solutions and introducing efficiencies through ECS5, you are able to react to your competition at pace and will ultimately increase sales, in what is an ever more competitive environment.
Derek Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at ECS Global Inc, said "We have been delighted to work with Vending Sense on this project in such an innovative area of the retail market and we look forward to working together as Vending Sense expand their business over the coming months".
