The Legacy Senior Communities Introduces a Partnership with TRUELOO® Smart Toilets
DALLAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legacy Senior Communities is proud to announce the latest innovation in senior living care is coming to its Dallas and Plano campuses, the TRUELOO® smart toilet by Toi Labs. The early detection toilet seat offers a new level of preventative care by identify potential health issues, such as UTIs, dehydration, bleeding, infectious diseases, and more, in the privacy of the resident's home.
"We're consistently exploring new technologies to ensure that we are providing excellent care in the most effective and efficient ways," says Legacy Senior Communities CEO Melissa Orth.
"The TRUELOO® smart toilet provides early detection of on-coming health complications before they become acute, and all in a dignified and valuable manner. This expedites our care response and can potentially avoid a potential health complication altogether," says Orth.
The innovative seat automates the data collection and enables clinicical team members to stay attuned to the resident around the clock without uncomfortable conversations with residents about their toileting habits. "Investing in TRUELOO® technology enables a higher standard of care with dignity," says Vik Kashyap, Toi Labs' founder and CEO.
In assisted living and memory support residences, where toileting activity is harder to collect, the TRUELOO® provides effortlessly collection, enhancing current services as well as the experience for the resident.
The Legacy Senior Communities begins testing the units in early March. The pilot program will launch in Memory Support at the Kalman and Ida Wolens Foundation Healthcare Center at the Willow Bend community and at the Midtown Park community's Andrea and Richard Skibell & Leslie Rudd Healthcare Center. The communities will continue manual monitoring to establish a control group during this trial period. The resulting data will enable The Legacy to benchmark the proficiency of the smart toilet.
"We decided to trial the smart toilets in two different service areas," said Director of Strategic Development Bridgette Walshe. "We want to ensure that this technology is non-invasive and non-intrusive, while providing accurate, proactive, and relevant data. Walshe believes that artificial intelligence is one potential means to cost effectively improve senior care services, freeing up valuable time for clinical team members to provide more person-centric care.
The Legacy Senior Communities doesn't shy away from innovative technology that enhances the quality of care while maintaining dignity and promoting overall wellness, even if that starts in the bathroom.
ABOUT THE LEGACY SENIOR COMMUNITIES: The Legacy Senior Communities, a Jewish-sponsored, not-for-profit charitable organization, established a solid foundation of caring for seniors and their families in 1953. The organization currently serves Dallas seniors and their families through: The Legacy Willow Bend, Plano's only Life Care retirement community, The Legacy at Home, the largest not-for-profit home health care agency in Greater Dallas providing Medicare-certified home health, hospice care and personal assistance services, and The Legacy Midtown Park, a not-for-profit luxury rental community. For more information, visit https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/.
ABOUT TOI LABS, INC.: Toi Labs has developed the patented TRUELOO® toilet seat that scans human output to enable better health and wellness. Every year, millions of US hospitalizations of older adults are related to conditions that show up in stool and urine. Toi Labs' leading edge technology automates the analysis of human waste in a cost-effective and convenient way. For more information, please visit www.toilabs.com.
For more information about The Legacy Senior Communities or the TRUELOO® toilet seat trial, visit thelegacyseniorcommunities.org or call Alyssa Adam at 972-837-3177.
