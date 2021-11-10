RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forum Communications announced today the Consortium III Conference System, Release 11.2 has been approved for listing on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List.
The Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) issued the following certification:
DoDIN APL approval of the Forum Communications Consortium III Rel. 11.2.0 TN 1710301 as a UCCS has been granted. The Risk Management Executive (RME) recommended DoDIN APL placement on 27 October 2017 based on the Cybersecurity (CS) testing completed by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) Ft. Huachuca-led CS test teams. This solution achieved Interoperability (IO) certification from the JITC on 19 October 2017. This approval is effective upon the date of this memorandum and expires 30 October 2023 unless a critical issue is identified that invalidates either the CS or the IO posture of this product as determined by the JITC or the Chief Information Officers (CIO) for Combatant Commands, Services, and Agencies. Please note that Services and Agencies are required to recertify and reaccredit their systems every three years.
On 29 July 2021, the following extension was approved via DTR #2 (requested to update the software versions on the Consortium III as follows: update System Under Test (SUT) Rel. from 11.1.1 to 11.2.0; update Community ENTerprise Operating System (CentOS) Linux from Rel. 6.9 to 7.9.2009 (due to end-of-life status on the CentOS 6.x version); update Apache Web from Rel. 2.2 to 2.4.6).
Please refer to the DoDIN APL for official posting of this solution at the following site: https://aplits.disa.mil/apl.
The System meets the critical requirements of the Unified Capabilities Requirements, Reference (b), with the optional capability of Multi-Level Precedence & Preemption (MLPP), on the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) as an audio only (AO) Unified Capabilities Conferencing System (UCCS) and is certified for joint use with no waivers, conditions, or open discrepancies.
The Consortium III conferencing system provides real-time audio conferencing capabilities for the DoD. The system can support 2000 concurrent calls over multiple conference types including Meet Me, Preset, and Blast Dial Conferences. The conference system connects to the DoD via the WAN SS / MFS / LSC on the Assured Services LAN using AS-SIP with Encrypted Signaling (TLS) and media (SRTP). The conference system has a number of enhanced features, which include advanced scheduling, configurable security levels, internal recording, and programmable Pre-Set and Blast Dial conferences. The Consortium III can also play an integral role in the DoDIN Emergency Preparedness and Response capabilities. The Blast Notification Option allows you to create, manage, and distribute emergency messages via phone, cell phone, email or text message. The Blast Notification option can be delivered as an integrated solution with the Consortium III Conference server, or as an independent, standalone solution.
The system user interface is provided by WebView, a secure, RESTful web services (API) user interface which provides remote System Administration and User access to features. It allows the user to create, schedule, modify, and monitor conferences and participants using a standard web browser and a site PC over the DoDIN.
The system is certified for deployment in three different configurations:
1. Registered and directly connected to a session controller (SC) as an integrated ASSIP Component.
2. As a Standalone ASSIP appliance, fronted by an SBC (Session Border Controller), and registered to any of the LSCs listed on the DoDIN APL.
3. Connected to any circuit switch or gateway currently, or previously, listed on the APL with an ISDN Primary Rate Interface (PRI).
The JITC Test Certification Extension and the IO certification letter containing the detailed components and configuration on this product are available at the following site: https://aplits.disa.mil/processAPList.action/Forum_Consortium_III_APL-JITC_11.2.0_TN1710301_DTR2_07JUL2021
The approved products list can be viewed at: https://aplits.disa.mil/apl
About Forum Communications:
Celebrating 3 Decades of service excellence and customer satisfaction, Forum Communications is a leader in the design and deployment of Conferencing, Collaboration and Emergency Response solutions. Forums Consortium III and Alert III conferencing solutions have been the products of choice for Military (DOD) applications, industry and enterprise customers of all sizes, from small business to Fortune 500 organizations. Forum continues to demonstrate our proven commitment to customers with on-going enhancements, innovative feature sets, and award winning product solutions. Forum products are purpose built and designed using the latest technology and user interface design practices. From conferencing to emergency response solutions, Forum continues to deliver.
For more information call Forum Communications at 972-680-0700 or visit our website at http://www.Forum-com.com.
