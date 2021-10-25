SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Debbie L. Cole illustrates how her dogs taught her about Jesus in Made for a Purpose: Lessons from my Sheepdogs ($20.49, paperback, 9781662832628; $8.99, e-book, 9781662832635).
Over many years of observation and hard work, Cole began to notice similarities between the behavior (and role) of her sheepdogs and relationship Christ desires with His people. Just as dogs herd sheep, Christians are to go after the strays and bring them back to their Good Shepherd. Each individual's peculiarities have to be taken into account by the Shepherd, but each can be trained to be an effective follower of Christ.
"God taught me about sheep, about me and about the Good Shepherd as I worked my sheep and cared for my flock. My sheep dogs were an integral part of the process and their responses to me as their master also convicted me in how I relate to and respond to my Master and Good Shepherd," said Cole.
Debbie Cole draws from her experience as a shepherd, sheep owner, dog handler, and devoted Christian to shed light on how our relationship with Jesus parallels His love for the sheep of this world. Cole is also a skilled sign language interpreter and has presented many classes and lectures on this relationship to both Deaf and Hearing audiences.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Made for a Purpose is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
