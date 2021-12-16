HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTel, an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions, announced today it has been named the winner in the Fierce Innovation Awards – Telecom Edition 2021. The InteractiveTel Intelligence Platform received the highest honor in the Business Services Category.
The Fierce Innovation Awards are designed to identify and showcase outstanding service and equipment developments unveiled during the past 12 months, along with those who make them, install them and deploy them. They are intended to promote the competitive spirit and initiative that spurs the design, development and distribution of groundbreaking solutions; to seek out the most evolutionary and revolutionary technologies and services in the industry; and to recognize and reward the best and brightest operators, service providers and vendors for their commitment to next-gen business and consumer offerings.
"It is such an honor to receive this award from Fierce Telecom, and I'm so proud of the innovative, determined and customer-focused team that developed – and continues to improve – such a useful and impactful product for businesses," said Jack Behar, CEO of InteractiveTel. "Our proprietary platform delivers actionable data to increase sales, service and profitability for organizations of all sizes and types, and we know it is a standout in the industry."
Founded in 2008, InteractiveTel is an innovator and leader in cloud-based customer interaction analytics, call tracking and communications solutions. InteractiveTel's proprietary platform delivers actionable data to increase sales, service and profitability for organizations of all sizes—from small and medium business to large enterprises – in industries ranging from automotive and marine to real estate, sports and advertising agencies. InteractiveTel's exclusive technology captures and analyzes voice and text communications in near-real time, automatically alerting stakeholders to accelerate decision-making that improves customer experience and business results. InteractiveTel's patented AI-driven call tracking and conversation analytics solution works with any phone system, including the company's award-winning hosted PBX, which enables organizations to scale more easily and collaborate more effectively. InteractiveTel's cloud communications applications are used by more than 4,000 businesses — from startups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://interactivetel.com/.
