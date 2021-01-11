- First quarter Earnings from Continuing Operations of $63.9 million, or $0.53 per share - Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations of $69.8 million, or $0.58 per share - Core EBITDA of $156.6 million; achieved lowest mill conversion cost per ton in last two years - Shipment volumes of finished steel products across North America and Europe increased 4% from prior year despite ongoing pandemic - Continued progress on strategic growth initiatives; North America shipments of merchant and other products increased 12% year-over-year