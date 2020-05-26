DALLAS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) was launched to create the most connected, smart, and resilient region in the country. NTXIA is a 501(c)3 consortium comprised of key cross-sector stakeholders working to collaboratively solve pressing challenges to improve quality of life, inclusive economic development, and increase resource efficiency through the use of data, technology and community. Fueled by strong partnerships, the NTXIA will be the largest initiative of its kind in the United States.
NTXIA recognizes the benefits of a regional approach to share best practices, leverage shared resources, build connections, create efficiencies and improve services throughout the region. At the inset, this will be accomplished through convenings focused both on immediate challenges related to COVID-19, while looking ahead to establish core priorities, plans and deliverables that establish cross-jurisdictional solutions.
"Smart City collaboration is now moving beyond municipal boundaries, and more and more regions are working together in order to create seamless interchanges for their residents," stated Jennifer Sanders, Cofounder, North Texas Innovation Alliance. "Everyone benefits from the North Texas region working collectively to create the most compelling and innovative solutions to support government, residents and businesses, and to provide the infrastructure that is prepared to collaborate to respond with agility in times of crisis."
The 20 founding members of the North Texas Innovation Alliance include: Addison, Allen, Arlington, Coppell, Corinth, Dallas County, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Innovation Alliance, Dallas Regional Chamber, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Frisco, Garland, Irving, McKinney, McKinney Economic Development Corporation, North Texas Commission, North Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), Plano, Richardson, and the Texas Research Alliance. Through its leadership and vision for the region, the North Texas Commission played a key role in establishing the consortium through hosting convenings of its membership that facilitated collaboration in shaping the mission of the NTXIA.
One of the core tenants of NTXIA is the establishment of strategic advisory committees to tackle complex topics including data standards and privacy, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, financial models and procurement. It is NTXIA's belief that these problems can only be solved through best minds approaches, and can be addressed more quickly together than those developed individually.
The NTXIA has joined Mastercard's City Possible network, a partnership and co-creation initiative that brings cities, companies and communities together to identify common challenges and co-develop solutions that advance inclusive and sustainable urban development.
"Since its inception, City Possible was always designed to become a network of networks and we are already seeing that come to fruition in 2020," commented Miguel Gamino, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships and Head of Global Cities. "By bringing their consortium of cities to the network, we will help the regions represented by NTXIA tap into the insights and resources of the global community and accelerate local collaboration to deploy solutions at scale."
For more information, please visit www.NTXIA.org, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @NTXIA_, and LinkedIn at NTXIA.