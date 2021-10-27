CONROE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), reported net income of $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.59, compared to net income of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41.  Financial results for the third quarter of 2021 were favorably impacted by $2.2 million net accretion of deferred origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and lower provision expense due to improved credit quality of the loan portfolio.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Excluding the impact of PPP forgiveness, loans held for investment increased 11.8% annualized for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 3.92% and 4.00%, respectively.
  • Quarterly dividend increased to $0.12 per share from $0.09 per share.
  • At September 30, 2021, return on average assets was 1.33% on an annualized basis.
  • Book value per share increased to $22.49 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $17.67 at September 30, 2021.
  • Total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.30% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.92% at September 30, 2021.

"I would like to commend the Spirit team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated. "We are excited to see the return of robust loan growth driven by an increased demand for our portfolio of service offerings. The overall economy continues to recover, which presents interesting opportunities for organic growth for Spirit in the short term.  Our focus remains on generating non-interest income through our swap offerings while reducing non-interest expense as much as possible. We have completed the restructuring of our SBA department and anticipate earning premiums on loan sales beginning in the fourth quarter.  These non-interest income streams are expected to replace the revenue generated from PPP fee income earned during the current year.

"Third quarter asset quality continued to improve with further reductions in nonperforming loans and lower charge off activity. Finally, we are pleased that our capital levels have grown stronger quarter after quarter, providing Spirit with a clear runway for growth opportunities in the coming quarters," Mr. Bass concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the third quarter of 2021, gross loans decreased to $2.25 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 0.85% from $2.27 billion as of June 30, 2021, and a decrease of 8.1% from $2.45 billion as of September 30, 2020.  PPP loan forgiveness which has caused the overall decrease in loans should have less of an impact in future quarters as we work through a smaller population of loans seeking forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 increased by $62.2 million, or 11.8% annualized from June 30, 2021. We currently see strong loan demand, which has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels.  We anticipate robust loan growth in the fourth quarter and still expect to achieve our year over year growth target of 8% to 12%.

Asset Quality

Asset quality continues to strengthen with loans migrating into lower risk ratings during the third quarter of 2021 and with non-performing loans declining $1.3 million or 16.7% from the second quarter of 2021.  Economic activity continues to improve and despite supply and labor shortages the majority of our borrowers have fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.  The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2021 was $306 thousand, which served to decrease the allowance to $16.3 million, or 0.72% of the $2.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2021. Provision expense for the third quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning of new loans.

As of September 30, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.28%, which decreased from 0.33% at June 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.36% as of September 30, 2020.  Annualized net charge-offs were 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 20 basis points for the second quarter of 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 3.8% from $2.57 billion as of June 30, 2021, and an increase of 16.8% from $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $4.6 million, or 0.59%, from June 30, 2021, and increased $100.2 million, or 15.0%, from September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 28.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, down from 30.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021, and down from 29.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020.  Interest-bearing demand deposits as of September 30, 2021 increased $35.3 million, or 6.7%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in balances associated with accounts opened in conjunction with the PPP and Main Street Lending Program authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Savings and money market accounts as of September 30, 2021 increased $91.2 million, or 14.0%, from June 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships from COVID-19 related assistance programs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $23.4 million, or 3.8%. The average cost of deposits was 0.28% for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2021 and a 29 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2020.  The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.

Borrowings decreased by $39.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $79.3 million, due primarily to repayment of advances under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (the "PPPLF") with the Federal Reserve. At September 30, 2021, we did not have any remaining borrowings under the PPPLF. Borrowings totaled 2.5% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 3.9% at June 30, 2021 and 9.4% at September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.92%, a decrease of 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.  The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the third quarter of 2021 was 4.00%, a decrease of 14 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.   Approximately $2.5 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at September 30, 2021. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2021 was 5.09% compared to 5.30% at June 30, 2021. 

Net interest income totaled $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.4% from $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.  Interest income totaled $30.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6.1% from $32.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.  Interest and fees on loans decreased $2.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and decreased by $1.0 million, or 3.2%, from the third quarter of 2020.  Interest expense was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.0% from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 37.8% from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. 

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.  This decrease was primarily driven by lower swap fees.  Swap fees fluctuate from quarter to quarter; however, given anticipated rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, we anticipate an increased demand for these products in coming quarters.

Noninterest expense totaled $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.4 % from $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense. 

The efficiency ratio was 57.5% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 50.0% in the second quarter of 2021, and 62.2% in the third quarter of 2020.  The third quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by net deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.







(1)

Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value.  Furthermore, Spirit believes that the PPP-related figures are important to investors due to the anticipated short-term nature of the PPP loans and the expected forgiveness in the coming quarters. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m., Central Time.  To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the "Spirit of Texas" call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar.  For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 4, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13724288#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals.  The Bank has 38 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas.  Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking.  Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters.  Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events.  Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the CARES Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) continued relationships with major customers; (xiii) deposit attrition; (xiv) rapidly changing technology; (xv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvi) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xvii) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xviii) our success at managing the foregoing items.  For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 5, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance.  All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results.  Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.  Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.  All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)







































































For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:





















Interest and fees on loans



$                            28,940



$                            30,995



$                            29,829



$                            32,682



$                            29,901

Interest and dividends on investment securities



1,766



1,641



1,115



914



465

Other interest income



52



118



225



101



115

Total interest income



30,758



32,754



31,169



33,697



30,481

Interest expense:





















Interest on deposits



1,798



2,081



2,327



2,726



3,392

Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings



858



972



1,003



1,099



875

Total interest expense



2,656



3,053



3,330



3,825



4,267

Net interest income



28,102



29,701



27,839



29,872



26,214

Provision for loan losses



306



1,349



1,086



4,417



2,831

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



27,796



28,352



26,753



25,455



23,383

Noninterest income:





















Service charges and fees



1,612



1,539



1,434



1,554



1,525

SBA loan servicing fees, net



165



203



324



307



619

Mortgage referral fees



337



384



274



347



428

Swap referral fees



400



127



430



614



494

Gain on sales of loans, net



-



-



254



4,026



494

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities



-



-



5



-



1,031

Swap fees



687



1,411



121



1,746



-

Other noninterest income



84



194



(223)



186



228

Total noninterest income



3,285



3,858



2,619



8,780



4,819

Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits



11,022



9,603



9,220



10,656



11,365

Occupancy and equipment expenses



2,360



2,354



2,662



2,749



2,222

Professional services



570



457



524



521



555

Data processing and network



910



931



1,229



1,379



1,002

Regulatory assessments and insurance



449



483



535



549



517

Amortization of intangibles



755



755



823



879



919

Advertising



103



47



78



74



333

Marketing



56



70



93



60



18

Telephone expense



600



599



499



560



563

Conversion expense



-



-



-



16



279

Other operating expenses



1,207



1,486



971



984



1,520

Total noninterest expense



18,032



16,785



16,634



18,427



19,293

Income before income tax expense



13,049



15,425



12,738



15,808



8,909

Income tax expense



2,593



3,015



2,652



3,353



1,821

Net income



$                            10,456



$                            12,410



$                            10,086



$                            12,455



$                              7,088

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)







































As of











September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30,  2020











(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:

























Cash and due from banks



$          74,258



$          57,651



$             28,879



$             31,396



$             29,345

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



161,073



82,448



40,687



231,638



121,739





Total cash and cash equivalents



235,331



140,099



69,566



263,034



151,084

Time deposits in other banks



-



-



-



-



-

Investment securities:























Available for sale securities, at fair value



421,311



434,223



442,576



212,420



119,814



Equity investments, at fair value



23,830



23,877



23,741



24,000



-





Total investment securities



445,141



458,100



466,317



236,420



119,814

Loans held for sale



6,196



3,220



1,192



1,470



4,287

Loans:





















Loans held for investment



2,252,734



2,272,089



2,430,594



2,388,532



2,452,353

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses



(16,268)



(16,527)



(16,314)



(16,026)



(12,207)



Loans, net



2,236,466



2,255,562



2,414,280



2,372,506



2,440,146

Premises and equipment, net



78,513



79,408



81,379



83,348



82,734

Accrued interest receivable



7,819



9,071



10,588



11,199



11,612

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



-



140



-



133



302

Goodwill



77,681



77,681



77,681



77,681



77,681

Core deposit intangible



5,485



6,240



6,995



7,818



8,698

SBA servicing asset



2,311



2,567



2,821



2,953



3,051

Deferred tax asset, net



1,893



1,962



2,213



1,085



494

Bank-owned life insurance



36,345



31,161



16,057



15,969



15,878

Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost



5,740



5,734



5,727



5,718



5,709

Right of use assets



5,085



5,569



6,058



-



-

Other assets



10,246



8,241



9,338



5,425



3,580





Total assets



$     3,154,252



$     3,084,755



$        3,170,212



$        3,084,759



$        2,925,070

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Liabilities:





















Deposits:























Transaction accounts:























Noninterest-bearing



$        767,445



$        772,032



$           800,233



$           727,543



$           667,199



Interest-bearing



1,318,432



1,192,067



1,149,781



1,092,934



940,930





Total transaction accounts



2,085,877



1,964,099



1,950,014



1,820,477



1,608,129



Time deposits



584,699



608,073



647,536



638,658



679,387





Total deposits



2,670,576



2,572,172



2,597,550



2,459,135



2,287,516

Accrued interest payable



776



860



1,160



1,303



1,321

Short-term borrowings



-



-



-



10,000



10,000

Long-term borrowings



79,260



119,052



191,687



242,020



267,746

Operating lease liability



5,228



5,730



6,231



-



-

Other liabilities



10,563



9,173



7,827



11,522



6,966





Total liabilities



2,766,403



2,706,987



2,804,455



2,723,980



2,573,549

Stockholders' Equity:





















Common stock



302,392



301,202



300,591



298,850



298,509

Retained earnings



104,500



96,111



85,246



76,683



65,783

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(2,188)



(2,690)



(3,225)



1,005



(237)

Treasury stock



(16,855)



(16,855)



(16,855)



(15,759)



(12,534)





Total stockholders' equity



387,849



377,768



365,757



360,779



351,521





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$     3,154,252



$     3,084,755



$        3,170,212



$        3,084,759



$        2,925,070

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

















































As of





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands)

Loans:





















Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)



$                     458,873



$                     535,746



$                     699,896



$                574,986



$                     690,009

Real estate:





















1-4 single family residential loans



364,896



356,503



348,908



364,139



373,220

Construction, land and development loans



364,513



345,420



344,557



415,488



402,476

Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)



997,512



964,313



964,342



956,743



906,134

Consumer loans and leases



7,505



8,307



9,619



11,738



12,977

Municipal and other loans



59,435



61,800



63,272



65,438



67,537

Total loans held in portfolio



$                  2,252,734



$                  2,272,089



$                  2,430,594



$             2,388,532



$                  2,452,353







(1) Balance includes $58.0 million, $64.9 million, $67.4 million, $70.8 million, and $72.7 million,  of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021,   

March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2) Balance includes $106.2 million, $188.3 million, $366.5 million, $276.1 million, and $421.1, of PPP loans as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)





















































As of





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020













(Dollars in thousands)

Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



$                     767,445



$                     772,032



$                     800,233



$                     727,543



$                     667,199

Interest-bearing demand deposits



564,790



529,512



485,863



472,075



391,396

Interest-bearing NOW accounts



10,668



10,763



9,904



10,288



8,655

Savings and money market accounts



742,974



651,791



654,014



610,571



540,879

Time deposits



584,699



608,074



647,536



638,658



679,387

Total deposits



$                  2,670,576



$                  2,572,172



$                  2,597,550



$                  2,459,135



$                  2,287,516

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended 





September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





Average

Balance (1)



Interest/

Expense



Annualized

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance (1)



Interest/

Expense



Annualized

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-earning deposits in other banks



$     124,175



$             52



0.17%



$     134,573



$           101



0.30%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)



2,257,297



28,940



5.09%



2,436,667



29,901



4.87%

Investment securities and other



463,467



1,766



1.51%



93,115



479



2.04%

Total interest-earning assets



2,844,939



30,758



4.29%



2,664,355



30,481



4.54%

Noninterest-earning assets



270,259











265,462









Total assets



$  3,115,198











$  2,929,817









Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits



$     546,530



$           166



0.12%



$     375,421



$           176



0.19%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts



10,869



1



0.05%



14,644



7



0.19%

Savings and money market accounts



715,338



612



0.34%



541,681



621



0.45%

Time deposits



596,378



1,019



0.68%



713,618



2,588



1.44%

FHLB advances and other borrowings



89,012



858



3.82%



211,214



875



1.64%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,958,127



2,656



0.54%



1,856,578



4,267



0.91%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:

























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



757,683











715,783









Other liabilities



16,809











8,451









Stockholders' equity



382,579











349,005









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$  3,115,198











$  2,929,817









Net interest rate spread











3.75%











3.63%

Net interest income and margin







$      28,102



3.92%







$      26,214



3.90%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)







$      28,655



4.00%







$      26,660



3.97%



(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021





Average

Balance (1)



Interest/

Expense



Annualized

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance (1)



Interest/

Expense



Annualized

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-earning deposits in other banks



124,175



$             52



0.17%



$     115,322



$             40



0.14%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)



2,257,297



28,940



5.09%



2,347,636



30,995



5.30%

Investment securities and other



463,467



1,766



1.51%



469,365



1,719



1.47%

Total interest-earning assets



2,844,939



30,758



4.29%



2,932,323



32,754



4.48%

Noninterest-earning assets



270,259











241,133









Total assets



$  3,115,198











$  3,173,456









Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits



$     546,530



$           166



0.12%



$     518,240



$           159



0.12%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts



10,869



1



0.05%



10,572



1



0.05%

Savings and money market accounts



715,338



612



0.34%



667,434



691



0.42%

Time deposits



596,378



1,019



0.68%



622,390



1,230



0.79%

FHLB advances and other borrowings



89,012



858



3.82%



184,472



972



2.11%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,958,127



2,656



0.54%



2,003,108



3,053



0.61%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:

























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



757,683











782,158









Other liabilities



16,809











281









Stockholders' equity



382,579











387,909









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$  3,115,198











$  3,173,456









Net interest rate spread











3.75%











3.87%

Net interest income and margin







$      28,102



3.92%







$      29,701



4.06%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)







$      28,655



4.00%







$      30,262



4.14%



(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share





(Unaudited)































As of or for the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:





















Net income available to common stockholders



$           10,456



$                 12,410



$                  10,086



$                     12,455



$                     7,088

Weighted average number of common shares - basic



17,200,611



17,152,217



17,103,981



17,168,091



17,340,898

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted



17,651,298



17,627,958



17,518,029



17,336,484



17,383,427

Basic earnings per common share



$               0.61



$                     0.72



$                      0.59



$                         0.73



$                       0.41

Diluted earnings per common share



$               0.59



$                     0.70



$                      0.58



$                         0.72



$                       0.41

Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:





















Net income



$           10,456



$                 12,410



$                  10,086



$                     12,455



$                     7,088

Pre-tax adjustments:





















Noninterest income





















Gain on sale of investment securities



-



-



(5)



-



(1,031)

Noninterest expense





















Merger related expenses



-



-



-



24



342

Taxes:





















   NOL Carryback



-



-



-







-

Tax effect of adjustments



-



-



1



(5)



145

Adjusted net income



$           10,456



$                 12,410



$                  10,082



$                     12,474



$                     6,544

Weighted average number of common shares - basic



17,200,611



17,152,217



17,103,981



17,168,091



17,340,898

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted



17,651,298



17,627,958



17,518,029



17,336,484



17,383,427

Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis



$               0.61



$                     0.72



$                      0.59



$                         0.73



$                       0.38

Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis



$               0.59



$                     0.70



$                      0.58



$                         0.72



$                       0.38

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Unaudited)



























As of or for the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net interest margin - GAAP basis:





















Net interest income



$                        28,102



$                        29,701



$                        27,839



$                        29,872



$                        26,214

Average interest-earning assets



2,844,939



2,932,323



2,867,099



2,716,596



2,664,355

Net interest margin



3.92%



4.06%



3.94%



4.36%



3.90%

Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:





















Net interest income



$                        28,102



$                        29,701



$                        27,839



$                        29,872



$                        26,214

Plus:





















Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment



553



561



329



512



446

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis



$                        28,655



$                        30,262



$                        28,168



$                        30,384



$                        26,660

Average interest-earning assets



2,844,939



2,932,323



2,867,099



2,716,596



2,664,355

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis



4.00%



4.14%



3.98%



4.44%



3.97%

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Unaudited)



























As of





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Total stockholders' equity



$                    387,849



$                    377,768



$                    365,757



$                    360,779



$                    351,521

Less:





















Goodwill and other intangible assets



83,166



83,921



84,676



85,499



86,379

Tangible stockholders' equity



$                    304,683



$                    293,847



$                    281,081



$                    275,280



$                    265,142

Shares outstanding



17,242,487



17,164,103



17,136,553



17,081,831



17,316,313

Book value per share



$                        22.49



$                        22.01



$                        21.34



$                        21.12



$                        20.30

Less:





















Goodwill and other intangible assets per share



$                          4.82



$                          4.89



$                          4.94



5.01



4.99

Tangible book value per share



$                        17.67



$                        17.12



$                        16.40



$                        16.11



$                        15.31

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets

(Unaudited)



























As of 





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands)

Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:





















Total stockholders' equity (numerator)



$                     387,849



$                     377,768



$                     365,757



$                     360,779



$                     351,521

Total assets (denominator)



3,154,252



3,084,755



3,170,212



3,084,759



2,925,070

Total stockholders' equity to total assets



12.30%



12.25%



11.54%



11.70%



12.02%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:





















Tangible equity:





















Total stockholders' equity



$                     387,849



$                     377,768



$                     365,757



$                     360,779



$                     351,521

Less:





















Goodwill and other intangible assets



83,166



83,921



84,676



85,499



86,379

Total tangible common equity (numerator)



$                     304,683



$                     293,847



$                     281,081



$                     275,280



$                     265,142

Tangible assets:





















Total assets



3,154,252



3,084,755



3,170,212



3,084,759



2,925,070

Less:





















Goodwill and other intangible assets



83,166



83,921



84,676



85,499



86,379

Total tangible assets (denominator)



$                  3,071,086



$                  3,000,834



$                  3,085,536



$                  2,999,260



$                  2,838,691























Tangible equity to tangible assets



9.92%



9.79%



9.11%



9.18%



9.34%

 

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

STXB@dennardlascar.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-of-texas-bancshares-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301410315.html

SOURCE Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags