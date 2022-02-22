HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations technology solutions, today announced that Nicole Rogas has joined its leadership team as its President. An industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare information technology and revenue cycle management, Rogas will be responsible for driving symplr's customer experience and growth, providing oversight and vision for the Sales, Client Success, Support Services, and Credentialing teams.
"Nicole's appointment represents an important step toward realizing our company's vision for continued explosive growth and innovation in 2022 and beyond," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "With her keen understanding of the business needs of healthcare systems, Nicole has built a strong reputation for driving impressive results in the healthcare technology market that will be invaluable to us as we continue transforming healthcare operations."
Rogas is focused on fostering a high-energy, high-performing culture, putting both employees and customers at the center. Prior to joining symplr, Rogas served as Chief Commercial Officer for Experian Health, formerly Passport Health. During her tenure at Experian, the business' revenue grew 158%, with Rogas overseeing sales and customer teams focused on value, adoption, and health.
"As a pioneer in healthcare operations solutions and services, symplr is uniquely positioned to help break down the silos and automate processes in today's fragmented healthcare environment," said Rogas. "symplr stands out in the market for its focus on bringing back-office and mission critical applications together to help organizations run more efficiently. I look forward to being part of this dynamic team to help streamline healthcare administrative functions so clinicians can spend more time doing what they do best – caring for patients."
Rogas was named the 2019 Winner of Women in Sales Awards North America and the Andy Meikle Master Class Collaboration Award Winner. She earned an MBA at Benedictine University and holds a bachelor's degree in communications and marketing from Marquette University.
About symplr
symplr is the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 out of every 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, and healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best — provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at symplr.com.
