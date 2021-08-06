HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TargetRecruit, a leading provider of enterprise software for staffing and recruiting firms built on Salesforce, has appointed Chris Jordan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jordan has over 25 years of experience in technology with 10 years at Robert Half, one of the largest users of Salesforce in the world. During his tenure, most recently as Director of Enterprise Applications and Data Services, he managed one of the teams that helped build the company's custom applicant tracking system (ATS) on Salesforce. Jordan will work closely with TargetRecruit's president Andy Wigderson to help enterprise clients maximize their IT investment and efficiently scale solutions on TargetRecruit.
"Chris brings a tremendous amount of expertise to the table that will help TargetRecruit partner with large, enterprise companies looking to leverage technology in order to gain an advantage in the fast-paced and competitive staffing business," said Wigderson. "He'll also be instrumental in managing and growing our development team so it can continue to provide clients with a fully configurable and customizable enterprise ATS solution."
Jordan comes with a proven background in team building, communication and management skills that is based on strong technical expertise. At TargetRecruit, he will continue his commitment to leveraging best practices and continuous improvement methodologies to create efficiencies for clients so they can exceed their business goals.
"I'm excited to work with Andy and the team to help clients understand the benefits of investing their IT spend into an enterprise solution that takes a holistic view of the business," said Jordan. "We share a common belief that staffing firms benefit when they invest in enterprise software from a trusted source like TargetRecruit."
About TargetRecruit
TargetRecruit is a cloud-based enterprise Applicant Tracking Solution built on Salesforce. From front office to middle office, we have built a powerful and flexible ATS on the world's #1 platform. For more details, visit https://www.targetrecruit.com.
