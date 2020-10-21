MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income was $1.76 per diluted common share, compared with $1.82 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.75 per diluted common share, compared with $1.73 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Net income as an ROE was 9.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 13.6%.
- Life premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 9% at the American Income Life Division and 8% at the Direct to Consumer Division.
- Health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8% at the Family Heritage Division.
- Life net sales at the Direct to Consumer Division and American Income Life Division increased over the year-ago quarter by 50% and 14%, respectively.
- Health underwriting margin increased over the year-ago quarter by 20%.
- 1.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.
COVID-19 Update: Over the past two quarters, the Company has seen a rise in life claims as result of the pandemic and a corresponding decrease in life underwriting margins. While the Company cannot precisely estimate the length or severity of COVID-19, we anticipate approximately $56 million in COVID-related life claims for the full year 2020. Despite the challenges created by the pandemic, the Company continues to effectively conduct business operations through its various distribution channels.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:
Operating Summary
Per Share
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Insurance underwriting income(2)
$
1.71
$
1.66
3
$
183,100
$
184,619
(1)
Excess investment income(2)
0.55
0.58
(5)
59,326
64,773
(8)
Parent company expense
(0.03)
(0.02)
(2,689)
(2,472)
Income tax
(0.43)
(0.44)
(2)
(45,945)
(48,305)
(5)
Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax
(0.06)
(0.06)
(5,995)
(6,232)
Net operating income
1.75
1.73
1
187,797
192,383
(2)
Reconciling items, net of tax:
Realized gain (loss)—investments
0.02
0.09
2,465
9,435
Realized loss—redemption of debt
—
—
(501)
—
Non-operating expenses
(0.01)
—
(816)
—
Net income(3)
$
1.76
$
1.82
$
188,945
$
201,818
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
107,053
110,914
MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES
Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company does not intend to sell, nor is it likely that management will be required to sell, the fixed maturities prior to their anticipated recovery. It creates more meaningful trends than can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
Net income as an ROE(1)
9.4
%
12.0
%
Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities)
13.6
%
14.7
%
September 30,
2020
2019
Shareholders' equity
$
8,224,908
$
7,312,531
Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
(2,672,610)
(2,038,243)
Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
$
5,552,298
$
5,274,288
Book value per share
$
77.60
$
65.96
Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
(25.21)
(18.38)
Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
$
52.39
$
47.58
(1)
Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.
INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q3 2020 with Q3 2019:
Life insurance accounted for 69% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.
Health insurance accounted for 30% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.
Net sales of life insurance increased 21% for the quarter, while net health sales were flat.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:
Insurance Premium Revenue
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
%
Life insurance
$
674,021
$
630,824
7
Health insurance
287,795
269,166
7
Annuity
1
3
Total
$
961,817
$
899,993
7
INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME
Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:
Insurance Underwriting Income
Quarter Ended
September 30,
% of
September 30,
% of
%
Insurance underwriting margins:
Life
$
170,703
25
$
181,459
29
(6)
Health
72,860
25
60,941
23
20
Annuity
2,253
2,351
245,816
244,751
—
Other income
292
438
Administrative expenses
(63,008)
(60,570)
4
Insurance underwriting income
$
183,100
$
184,619
(1)
Per share
$
1.71
$
1.66
3
The lower life insurance underwriting margins in the third quarter of 2020 are primarily attributed to approximately $18 million of higher claims as a result of COVID-19 in the current quarter.
Administrative expenses were $63 million, up 4.0% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.6%, compared with 6.7% for the year-ago quarter.
LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies, American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.
Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."
Life Underwriting Margin
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
%
American Income
$
100,213
31
$
100,496
34
—
Direct to Consumer
34,125
15
41,207
19
(17)
Liberty National
14,699
20
18,572
26
(21)
Other
21,666
40
21,184
39
2
Total
$
170,703
25
$
181,459
29
(6)
Life Premium
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
%
American Income
$
318,917
$
293,149
9
Direct to Consumer
227,734
211,693
8
Liberty National
73,815
71,812
3
Other
53,555
54,170
(1)
Total
$
674,021
$
630,824
7
Life Net Sales(1)
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
%
American Income
$
67,808
$
59,692
14
Direct to Consumer
44,253
29,517
50
Liberty National
13,669
13,413
2
Other
2,369
2,975
(20)
Total
$
128,099
$
105,597
21
(1)
Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.
HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Health Underwriting Margin
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
%
United American
$
17,988
16
$
14,187
14
27
Family Heritage
22,466
28
18,801
25
19
Liberty National
14,610
31
11,376
24
28
American Income
14,893
55
13,715
54
9
Direct to Consumer
2,903
15
2,862
15
1
Total
$
72,860
25
$
60,941
23
20
Health Premium
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
%
United American
$
114,325
$
103,112
11
Family Heritage
80,225
74,168
8
Liberty National
47,199
47,439
(1)
American Income
27,029
25,312
7
Direct to Consumer
19,017
19,135
(1)
Total
$
287,795
$
269,166
7
Health Net Sales(1)
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
%
United American
$
12,870
$
15,795
(19)
Family Heritage
19,469
17,525
11
Liberty National
5,788
5,903
(2)
American Income
6,140
4,910
25
Direct to Consumer
496
546
(9)
Total
$
44,763
$
44,679
—
(1)
Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.
PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Quarterly Average
Producing Agent Count(1)
End of Quarter
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
% Chg.
2020
2020
2019
% Chg.
2020
American Income
9,288
7,578
23
8,393
9,583
7,700
24
8,597
Liberty National
2,551
2,398
6
2,395
2,574
2,421
6
2,379
Family Heritage
1,371
1,135
21
1,248
1,469
1,236
19
1,224
(1)
The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.
INVESTMENTS
Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.
Excess Investment Income
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
%
Net investment income
$
231,432
$
228,905
1
Required interest:
Interest on net policy liabilities(1)
(150,432)
(143,038)
5
Interest on debt
(21,674)
(21,094)
3
Total required interest
(172,106)
(164,132)
5
Excess investment income
$
59,326
$
64,773
(8)
Per share
$
0.55
$
0.58
(5)
(1)
Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.
Net investment income increased 1%, while average invested assets increased 6%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 5%, while average net policy liabilities increased 4%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.7% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.
The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at September 30, 2020 is as follows:
Investment Portfolio
As of
September 30, 2020
Amount
% of Total
Fixed maturities at fair value(1)
$
20,277,056
94
%
Policy loans
581,211
3
Other long-term investments(2)
492,884
2
Short-term investments
263,879
1
Total
$
21,615,030
100
%
(1) On January 1, 2020, the Company prospectively adopted ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. For available-for-sale fixed maturities, the standard removed the loss impairment methodology of a direct write-down of the amortized cost and replaced it with allowances for credit losses. As of September 30, 2020, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $16.9 billion less $4 million for allowance for credit losses.
(2) Includes $327 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $324 million as of September 30, 2020.
Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses by asset class as of September 30, 2020 are as follows:
Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector
As of
September 30, 2020
Investment
Below
Total
Corporate bonds(1)
$
13,807,097
$
768,713
$
14,575,810
Municipals
1,703,408
—
1,703,408
Government, agencies and GSEs
419,660
—
419,660
Collateralized debt obligations
—
56,763
56,763
Other asset-backed securities
118,001
14,025
132,026
Total
$
16,048,166
$
839,501
$
16,887,667
(1)
Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at September 30, 2020 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Amortized
Allowance for
Net Unrealized
Fair
September 30, 2020
$
16,892,054
$
(4,387)
$
3,389,389
$20,277,056
At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 95% of fixed maturities (96% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.31% during the third quarter of 2020, compared with 5.47% in the year-ago quarter.
Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.
Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:
Fixed Maturity Acquisitions
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2020
2019
Amount
$
342,583
$
408,869
Average annual effective yield
3.2
%
4.1
%
Average rating
A+
A
Average life (in years) to:
Next call
17.8
18.6
Maturity
29.2
28.6
SHARE REPURCHASE:
In August, the Company resumed the share repurchase program. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $118 million and an average share price of $81.79. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 3.1 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $257 million and an average share price of $83.74.
LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:
Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. During the third quarter, the Company issued $400 million of senior unsecured notes due August 15, 2030 and negotiated a new credit facility. (Refer to recent 8-Ks for further information.) Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs, if any, of the insurance companies.
EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2021:
Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $6.84 to $7.00 for the year ending December 31, 2020 and from $7.30 to $7.80 for the year ending December 31, 2021.
APPENDIX
GLOBE LIFE INC.
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Life premium
$
674,021
$
630,824
$
1,994,473
$
1,886,314
Health premium
287,795
269,166
850,877
802,132
Other premium
1
3
4
4
Total premium
961,817
899,993
2,845,354
2,688,450
Net investment income
231,432
228,905
691,991
683,003
Realized gains (losses)
1,501
11,943
(29,386)
18,426
Other income
292
438
1,021
1,077
Total revenue
1,195,042
1,141,279
3,508,980
3,390,956
Benefits and expenses:
Life policyholder benefits
459,231
406,963
1,340,746
1,227,616
Health policyholder benefits
184,237
170,875
546,444
511,403
Other policyholder benefits
7,508
7,854
22,571
23,792
Total policyholder benefits
650,976
585,692
1,909,761
1,762,811
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
140,843
138,449
430,840
412,436
Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs
74,614
74,139
229,691
221,302
Other operating expense
75,397
74,575
226,693
226,412
Interest expense
21,674
21,094
65,295
63,804
Total benefits and expenses
963,504
893,949
2,862,280
2,686,765
Income before income taxes
231,538
247,330
646,700
704,191
Income tax benefit (expense)
(42,593)
(45,512)
(119,167)
(130,370)
Income from continuing operations
188,945
201,818
527,533
573,821
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
(92)
Net income
$
188,945
$
201,818
$
527,533
$
573,729
Total basic net income per common share
$
1.78
$
1.85
$
4.95
$
5.24
Total diluted net income per common share
$
1.76
$
1.82
$
4.90
$
5.14