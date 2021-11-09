HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the information age, everything is searchable on Google. For businesses to acquire more potential clients and customers, being visible on the first page of Google's search results is essential. Alongside various other search engine optimization methods, pay-per-click (PPC) is a powerful advertising marketing platform.
Search engine optimization (SEO) is a collection of methods and techniques that help in improving a website's search result rankings. This progress can happen in a matter of ways, including attracting organic traffic by crafting content about specific keywords or utilizing pay-per-click ads.
Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is a model for online advertising where the advertiser pays every time someone clicks on one of their ads. Although there are various types of PPC ads, the most common is the paid search ad. The ads that appear at the top of Google's list of search results are an example of paid search ads.
Investing in paid searches is another way to gain an advantage in today's digital world. With PPC ads, a business can increase sales leads and promote brand awareness. Using a combination of methods such as device targeting, location targeting, and ad scheduling can enhance a company's visibility on Google's search results page.
A lot can go into building a PPC campaign. It requires intensive research and careful selection of keywords. Once those are chosen, then they need to be organized into campaigns and ad groups that'll lead to landing pages that are optimized for sales conversions.
Here are some points to keep in mind when considering PPC ads:
- Even if a business's organic search results (a website's search result ranking on Google) is top of the line, paid search clicks likely outnumber the organic clicks. Statistics say 41% of clicks go to the top three or four paid ads on Google's search page. And, more than half of those that click on paid ads will call the business.
- When starting a PPC or any digital marketing campaign, it's important to ensure that there's a mobile-friendly website or app for potential consumers to browse through. That's because more than half of paid search clicks are from mobile devices.
- Although paid ad searches are a great way to increase sales leads, each click does mean the business behind it has to pay for it. By using negative keywords or phrases, a company can limit and prevent ads from being displayed for irrelevant searches. It's also a way to ensure that these ads show up for specific words and phrases instead.
- In 2002, Google released the Adwords Pay-Per-Click model, now known as Google Ads. This platform is an online advertising solution that businesses can use to promote themselves online. If a business doesn't turn to a PPC management agency, like Actual SEO Media, Inc., for help, then they can manage their own PPC ads with Google Ads.
