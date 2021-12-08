Steven Mason, Executive Vice President at Iodine Software, joins Care Continuity in January as CEO. A healthcare industry veteran with 25+ years of experience, Mason is an expert at starting and growing market-leading technology and services companies in the health and human services industries. Prior to Iodine, has was CEO of ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Iodine. He also served as CEO of OnFocus Healthcare and was Senior Vice President at MedeAnalytics.