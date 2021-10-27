AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WENO Exchange LLC, (WENO), an innovative e-Prescribing (eRx) network, is proud to announce they are now able to route e-prescriptions from their US-registered prescribers to more than 1,300 pharmacies using the BestRx Pharmacy Management System.
WENO offers prescribers an affordable e-Prescribing solution and their stand-alone pharmacy system allows pharmacies to receive e-Prescriptions free of charge while remaining complaint with e-Prescribing laws, even if their primary management system is not yet integrated with WENO.
The new partnership was formed by the mutual desire to leverage technology to eliminate extra steps in a pharmacy's daily workflow and positively impacting the end user. Through the new partnership, BestRx became the first retail pharmacy management system to fully integrate with the WENO network, enabling their pharmacy clients to e-Prescribe with all US prescribers easily and efficiently.
"This is a big milestone for us, and it's great to have trailblazers such as BestRx onboard. They were quick to see value in the partnership and working alongside their talented team proved integrating was easy," stated Tina Goodman, CEO of WENO Exchange. "I challenged Hemal Desai, their President, to be the first retail pharmacy system to connect to all US prescribers and they did it!"
"Since our inception, BestRx has remained committed to innovations that enable independent pharmacies to operate more efficiently and advance the level of care they provide to the community," says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx. "By partnering with WENO, pharmacies are able to eliminate another manual process from their daily workflows, reduce data-entry errors and increase their productivity. BestRx will continue our relentless quest to provide pharmacies with access to as many vendor partners as possible and is thrilled to be able to make e-Prescribing a seamless experience, regardless of the network being used."
About BestRx
Founded in 1985, BestRx is proud to still be a family business. Our goal from day one has been to give independent pharmacies the tools needed to run their business more efficiently, purposefully, and profitably. BestRx prides itself on its intuitive, easy-to-use platform, first-to-market features and unparalleled customer service. BestRx is committed to ongoing innovation, ensuring they'll always be at the heart of growth. http://www.bestrx.com
About Weno Exchange LLC (WENO)
WENO is an e-Prescribing network that routes e-Prescriptions by sending them directly to pharmacy system's or to WENO's stand-alone system, WENO Online. WENO bridges the connectivity gap for prescribers and pharmacies alike and has been hailed as an e-Prescribing innovator. WENO is proud to offer the lowest fees and the easiest onboarding process in the industry. http://www.wenoexchange.com
Media Contacts:
BestRx: Stephen Barnes Director of Sales & Marketing stephen.barnes@bestrx.com (877) 777- 5758
WENO Exchange LLC: email admin@wenoexchange.com or call (877) 890-3726 extension 1
Media Contact
Stephen Barnes, BestRx, (877)777-5758, stephen.barnes@bestrx.com
SOURCE BestRx