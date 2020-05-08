DALLAS, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Dallas trial lawyer and co-founder of the trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP Michael Lyons has once again been recognized on D Magazine's peer-nominated listing of The Best Lawyers in Dallas.
Selected to the 2020 listing based upon his work on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury, products liability and medical malpractice litigation, this is the seventh time Mr. Lyons has been honored as one of Dallas' leading lawyers. He is among an even more select group of attorneys to have been recognized by D Magazine for both personal injury and business litigation.
"Dallas is home to some of the finest trial lawyers anywhere in the country," said Mr. Lyons. "It is truly an honor to once again be mentioned with this incredible group of lawyers."
Mr. Lyons' inclusion on the Best Lawyers in Dallas is the latest in a series of prestigious honors over the past few months for attorneys at Lyons & Simmons, a Dallas-based trial firm focused on representing clients in personal injury, wrongful death, and complex business dispute cases in Texas and throughout the United States.
Earlier this year, firm co-founder Chris Simmons was recognized among the top 100 attorneys under the age of 40 for 2020 by Texas Rising Stars. It was his fourth consecutive selection to the list of the state's top 100 young attorneys regardless of practice focus. Associate Stephen Higdon earned his second selection to the Texas Rising Stars listing of the state's top young personal injury attorneys. Mr. Simmons has earned the same distinction each of the past seven years.
Mr. Simmons and Mr. Higdon also earned recognition on D Magazine's 2020 listing of the Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas. Additionally, Mr. Lyons and Mr. Simmons recently were recognized in the elite Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide for 2020.
"Our sights are set on results for our clients rather than accolades or awards," said Mr. Simmons. "However, professional recognitions are an indication we are getting the job done in the right way for our clients."
About Lyons & Simmons LLP
Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.
