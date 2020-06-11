SAN ANTONIO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SASpine announced today that they will be expanding their Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation department to accommodate outside patients needing appointments.
Physical Therapy services offered in our San Antonio location are expanding! With preoperative/postoperative therapy/rehabilitation our primary focus traditionally, we now are offering additional therapy services and welcome all patients including Direct Access. With the passage of Direct Access, as of September 1, 2019, Residents of Texas can now see a Licensed Physical Therapist directly without a provider's referral, otherwise known as a "self-referral". The new law allows the Physical Therapist to treat a patient for a 10 business day duration. If the treatment extends beyond the 10 business day duration, a referral from an appropriate medical provider is required. "Insurance or cash pay options are available and dictated by the patient's insurance," added LeAnn Cyr, CEO of SASpine.
Marcus Trejo, PT, head of SASpine's Physical Therapy Department, is a graduate of The University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and has over twenty years of hands-on orthopedic experience. "Marcus is a passionate, hands-on, manual physical therapist who believes in empowering his clients through education, humor and empathy," said Dr. Cyr, Chief Medical Officer. "I get compliments from our patients on his outstanding skills regularly. He is a vital part of our non-operative treatment and post-operative recovery," he added.
To find out more or to schedule a PT appointment, please call 210-487-7463, or visit www.saspine.com.
