ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Rate, a leading provider of wealth management solutions to the financial services marketplace, and Opturo, a state-of-the-art data management and ex-post analytics platform, today announced an integration that offers wealth management organizations a truly advanced information and technology solution.
The First Rate and Opturo partnership is in response to the rapidly evolving industry and client expectations. First Rate is dedicated to expanding its infrastructure and providing investment firms with intuitive cloud-based performance measurement solutions. This strategic partnership allows First Rate to leverage Opturo's intelligent bolt-on architecture and provide more flexibility to their clients and it allows Opturo to leverage First Rate's longevity in the wealth management space combined with an experienced service team and a proven hosting platform.
"First Rate's expertise in managing performance operations for the largest and most complex Wealth Management firms in the world is second to none," said First Rate President Craig Wietz. "We are proud to be able to deliver these managed services on the Opturo platform and enable our joint clients to decrease their overall cost of delivery while increasing accuracy and timeliness of performance results."
The partnership demonstrates First Rate's ability to provide hosting, business process outsourcing (BPO), and professional services solutions wrapped around any performance engine. First Rate's extensive performance expertise combined with Opturo's open flexible architecture allows us to seamlessly deliver these solutions in any environment.
The Opturo platform consists of institutional-grade ex-post performance and attribution reporting and analytics as well as a bolt-on-data-source agnostic framework and no/low code custom application builder technology that will significantly advance and automate performance data processing for wealth management firms. Opturo offers a custom reconciliation, workflow integration, and attribution to specified controllable decisions and uncontrollable market effects.
The partnership enables First Rate to deliver Opturo's enhanced performance and attribution, GIPS composite management reports, investment process automation, more powerful data management, data normalization, data visualization, and financial reporting as a managed service to firms worldwide.
"Together, Opturo and First Rate are excited to chart new waters in the investment management space," said Kenneth D'Silva. "This integration will showcase a combined best-in-class cloud-based investment management solution, just when the market needs it most."
About First Rate
First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients' investments. Our innovative services and solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency, enhance efficiency, and empower advisors to create more meaningful and intelligent investment strategies for their clients. It's technology as it should be.
First Rate's flexible and intelligent solutions adapt to the evolving demands and complex challenges of the wealth management industry. With a proven track record including more than 30 years of experience, our relentless focus on meeting the diverse needs of our partners is unmatched in the industry. Through data aggregation, performance calculation, compelling client reporting, and intelligent data analytics backed by a powerful AI engine, our innovative technologies enable wealth managers to grow their business by enhancing efficiency and providing strategic value to investors.
About Opturo
Opturo® is a technology company specializing in providing reliable, innovative, practical and cost effective solutions to help optimize operational services for the financial industry and beyond. Backed by extensive financial industry experience and state-of-the-art technology, Opturo provides insightful products and services in the areas of ex post Performance and Attribution, GIPS Composite Management and Custom Investment Reporting. Opturo services clients throughout the world.
Media Contact
Emily Traxler, First Rate, +1 8175251893, etraxler@firstrate.com
Julie Windom, First Rate, 8175251871, jwindom@firstrate.com
SOURCE First Rate