IRVING, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that beginning with its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company realigned its reporting structure to include two operating segments: North America and Europe.
- North America comprises the Company's former Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, and Americas Fabrication business segments.
- Europe comprises the Company's former International Mill segment, with no other changes.
- Corporate and Eliminations will continue to be reported separately from operating segments.
The decision to realign CMC's operating segment structure was made to reflect: (i) its vertically integrated operating model in North America, which is now supported by a National Sales, Inventory and Operations Planning function created in fiscal 2020, (ii) changes to its operating model and geographic footprint following the full integration of the rebar assets acquired in fiscal 2019 into its North America operations, and (iii) the way management now uses the integrated North America data to manage the business, assess performance, and allocate resources.
Operational and financial statistics for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 can be found on pages 2 and 3 of this release. The announced realignment impacts only the Company's segment reporting, and results in no change in CMC's previously reported consolidated results.
Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We believe our realigned reporting structure better reflects the way we manage our company and the economics of our vertically integrated operations, giving better insight into how CMC creates value."
For additional resources outlining the announced changes, as well as definitions related to our restated operational statistics, please follow this link (https://ir.cmc.com/ir-toolkit), or visit our Investor Relations website at cmc.com/investors.
About Commercial Metals Company
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
5/31/2020
2/29/2020
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
5/31/2019
2/28/2019
11/30/2018
North America
Net sales
$
1,167,081
1,161,283
1,216,720
1,333,014
1,394,331
1,225,361
1,048,410
Adjusted EBITDA
$
159,394
152,831
174,732
152,450
146,228
74,761
82,857
External tons shipped
Raw materials
288
321
320
399
433
406
424
Rebar
463
461
475
474
485
470
297
Merchant and other
211
238
236
237
248
256
232
Steel products
674
699
711
711
733
726
529
Downstream products
427
366
413
448
469
396
319
Average selling price per ton
Raw materials
$
517
595
547
535
558
579
580
Steel products
$
624
625
626
659
686
688
695
Downstream products
$
966
984
976
963
925
845
868
Cost of raw materials per ton
$
348
435
392
383
402
414
424
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$
239
256
226
246
284
303
307
Steel products metal margin per ton
$
385
369
400
413
402
385
388
Europe
Net sales
$
173,817
180,079
165,389
205,461
209,365
175,198
227,024
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,270
13,451
11,359
22,666
24,120
20,537
32,779
External tons shipped
Rebar
122
145
122
151
126
66
80
Merchant and other
252
235
216
237
250
238
312
Steel products
374
380
338
388
376
304
392
Average selling price per ton
Steel products
$
437
449
461
500
524
545
547
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$
239
251
244
265
288
301
295
Steel products metal margin per ton
$
198
198
217
235
236
244
252
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended May 31,
Twelve Months Ended August 31,
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
2020
2019
2018
North America
Net sales
$
3,545,084
5,001,116
3,738,493
Adjusted EBITDA
$
486,957
456,296
323,993
External tons shipped
Raw materials
929
1,662
1,877
Rebar
1,399
1,726
798
Merchant and other
685
973
910
Steel products
2,084
2,699
1,708
Downstream products
1,206
1,632
1,114
Average selling price per ton
Raw materials
$
555
563
615
Steel products
$
625
681
640
Downstream products
$
976
905
800
Cost of raw materials per ton
$
393
406
460
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$
238
284
303
Steel products metal margin per ton
$
387
397
337
Europe
Net sales
$
519,285
817,048
887,038
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,080
100,102
131,720
External tons shipped
Rebar
389
423
459
Merchant and other
703
1,037
1,041
Steel products
1,092
1,460
1,500
Average selling price per ton
Steel products
$
449
528
560
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$
245
288
314
Steel products metal margin per ton
$
204
240
246