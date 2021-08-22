AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that IIIMPACT is No. 1043 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored to have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Makoto Kern, Founder at IIIMPACT. "This placement is a testament to our team's digital experience, dedication and the ability to adapt to an ever changing technological environment. We have helped bridge the gap between the best tech and the people that use them. Now more than ever, it is important for companies to properly implement digital transformation processes within their organization efficiently or get left behind by their competition. The credit for this honor goes to our clients, partners and team."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About IIIMPACT
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, IIIMPACT is a leading digital product consulting agency that has been helping companies since 2004. Their product design process guides companies who are looking to quickly launch or redesign a more innovative digital product. They have shipped hundreds of successful digital products in almost every industry: from Energy, eCommerce, Fintech, Robotics, Health, Education, Human Resources, Government, etc. Their product development life-cycle process allows companies to closely collaborate with IIIMPACT's digital leaders and transform their organization so that their internal teams can create and follow a repeatable process to quickly and successfully launch innovative digital products into their markets.
IIIMPACT's team not only helps with strategy, but also provides the tactical horsepower to execute on that strategy and produce UX Design assets, research and DevOps support for organizations that need it. IIIMPACT's long-term partnerships with clients speaks volumes of the trust and success they have had delivered to their clients for over a decade.
To learn more visit iiimpact.io or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.
