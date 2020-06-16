HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energistics Consortium is developing components for the data ingestion and data parsing features of The Open Group Open Subsurface Data Universe™ (OSDU) Platform, currently under development by a broad consortium of leading operators, cloud providers, service companies and software vendors.
The Energistics data standards cover well, drilling, completions and reporting data, subsurface modeling, reservoir description and simulation data and production data. They are complemented by standards for data packaging conventions, large data object management, streaming data transfer protocols and more, to address field data transmittals, edge computing and other challenges for the global energy industry. Together, these standards provide key enablers for the digital transformation of the upstream industry, allowing data to be used with greater confidence, and more efficiently, leading to more trusted analyses and outputs. The standards are the result of active collaboration between the 110 member companies backing the Energistics consortium. This depth of expertise and the maturity of the data standards will contribute a robust foundation to the OSDU™ Forum's initiative to build a common data platform for the industry.
"Energistics is excited to be part of the OSDU Forum. Our technical and managerial staff and the community of experts from our special interest groups are actively participating in building components and contributing know-how within a number of OSDU Forum groups," said Ross Philo, CEO of Energistics. "The OSDU Platform offers a powerful vision for collaboration that will deliver significant benefits to the upstream industry."
"The Energistics standards facilitate the implementation of key data types of the OSDU Data Platform. The contribution and initiatives by the Energistics community extend the data footprints in the reservoir domain," said Johan Krebbers, OSDU Management Committee Leader.
About Energistics
Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established 30 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community.
www.energistics.org
About The Open Subsurface Data Universe™ (OSDU) Forum:
The Open Group Open Subsurface Data Universe™ Forum is an international forum of oil and gas operators, cloud services companies, technology providers, suppliers of applications to oil and gas operators, academia, and other standards organizations working together to develop an open, standards-based, data platform that will bring together exploration, development, and wells data.
