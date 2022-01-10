SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A.G. Castillo releases "Valiente: Courage and Consequences," the first book from his newly published book series. The story illustrates a captivating coming-of-age tale following Chente Jimenez, a high school athlete who must come to terms with who he really is before moving forward in life.
Throughout the book, readers will witness Chente losing his father to a stroke, and his best friend, Jimmy, to suicide. These two tragedies cause him to shut out all of his friends and family in order to cope. Chente reflects on the last conversation with Jimmy, where Jimmy came out to his best friend and allowed Chente an opportunity to speak his truth. As Chente is trying to come to terms with the reflection he sees in the mirror, he accidentally outs himself to his entire high school, which leads to locker room homophobia and malicious cyberbullying.
Castillo pens a series of events that will test Chente's resilience, challenge his courage and awaken feelings he has guarded and suppressed all his life. "Valiente: Courage and Consequences" shows Chente following his heart, his coming out story and the strong bond he has with his family and friends. By the end of the book, readers will be inspired by Chente speaking his truth and becoming the man he was born to be.
"I wanted this story to teach readers to love and appreciate the reflection in the mirror," said Castillo. " I hope it encourages individuals to let their family, friends and the world see who they really are, despite the consequences that may follow. Readers will see the importance of owning the narrative to their story through Chente."
Ultimately, readers will understand the importance of living and embracing one's truth. Castillo offers an authentic view of the lives of a lower-middle-class Latino family who embody the true meaning of acceptance and support. "Valiente: Courage and Consequences" displays real-life problems that not only members of the LGBTQ community can relate to but anyone who reads it.
"Valiente: Courage and Consequences"
By A.G. Castillo
ISBN: 9781665704069 (softcover); 9781665704052 (hardcover); 9781665704076 (electronic)
Available at the Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
A.G. Castillo is a knowledgeable educator with over 25 years of experience. He was born and raised in a small West Texas town. After graduating from Texas Tech University with an English degree, Castillo began his career in public education. He first started working as a high school English teacher and basketball coach. He earned his master's degree in Educational Administration and became a High School Principal. Castillo also was a Superintendent of Schools in a Texas school district. To learn more, please visit https://www.agcastillo.com/.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Becca Armentrout (480) 648-7560
Media Contact
Becca Armentrout, LAVIDGE, (480) 648-7560, barmentrout@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE