HOUSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based AlEn USA, a cleaning and laundry care products company, is donating four truckloads with more than 46,000 bottles of product to the Houston Food Bank to aid struggling families who are having difficulty finding and affording cleaning products during the COVID-19 crisis.
CLORALEN® Bleach, PINALEN® and FLASH® All Purpose Cleaners, PINOL® Laundry Detergent, and ENSUEÑO® Fabric Softener will be distributed beginning with the Houston Food Bank's Neighborhood Super Site Event at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The event is expected to serve approximately 5,000 cars at Bush IAH Ecopark located at 16152 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Cleaning and laundry products will also be distributed at upcoming Houston Food Bank events and as part of hurricane response, when cleaning products are needed by families to recover from storm damage.
"This pandemic has made cleaning products essential, and it has become more challenging for families on tight budgets or suffering job losses to afford them," said Greg Schwarz, executive vice president and U.S. country manager. "We are proud to contribute cleaning and laundry care products to the Houston Food Bank to aid these local families, especially during these extraordinary times and in the city where our company has been headquartered for 40 years."
"A clean and disinfected home is vital to families during the COVID-19 crisis," said Brian Greene, president and CEO of the Houston Food Bank. "Receiving cleaning and laundry care products from AlEn will make a big difference in keeping families healthy and safe. The products are also important for us to have as part of hurricane preparedness, which helps families recover from storm damage."
The donation to the Houston Food Bank is part of AlEn's Community of Clean® initiative and made possible by the AlEn Foundation, which is donating more than a million bottles of cleaning and laundry products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AlEn Foundation is also launching a matching gifts program for its U.S. employees who want to make donations to the Houston Food Bank.
About AlEn USA
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Industrias AlEn, S.A. de C.V., a leading global cleaning and laundry care products company with market leadership in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. With more than 6,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for nearly 70 years. In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, powder detergent, liquid laundry detergent and fabric softeners and brands CLORALEN®, PINALEN®, ENSUEÑO® and ART OF GREEN®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and environmentally friendly business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com.
About the Houston Food Bank
Houston Food Bank's mission is to provide food for better lives. Last year we provided access to 104 million nutritious meals in 18 counties in southeast Texas through our 1,500 community partners which includes food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. We have a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In addition to distributing food, we provide services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and are aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability, including nutrition education, job training, health management and help with securing state-funded assistance. We are a resource for individuals and families in times of hardship. We are a solution to food waste, working with grocery stores and growers to rescue food before it reaches landfills. In collaboration with our community, we advocate for policy change and promote dialogue on ways to increase access to food and to improve the lives of those we serve. Houston Food Bank works alongside our partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston Country, and Brazos Valley. Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.