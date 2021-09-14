ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For more than 15 years, Thrive Internet Marketing Agency has worked with many franchises in various industries to grow their businesses. Thrive's focus on franchise marketing grew recently with its publishing of a white paper, titled "Google My Business Best Practices: How To Get Your Customers To Choose You Every Time."
Thrive partnered with the International Franchise Association (IFA) to produce an in-depth guide on how to best optimize your Google My Business (GMB) listings as a franchise or multi-location business. The IFA provides advocacy, education and opportunity to franchise business owners. Thrive's partnership with the IFA allows it to offer its digital marketing services to new and existing franchises looking to jumpstart their brands.
Google My Business is one of the best tools released by Google. For any business owner with an online presence, optimizing your GMB listing is pivotal to your online marketing success. It is a surefire way to ensure a good ranking position on the search engine results pages (SERPs) and optimal online visibility to your target audience. It is an obvious addition to any growth strategy or lead generation campaign.
Thrive has offices in several cities across the United States and used strategic GMB optimization tactics to grow its local SEO reach in various markets to increase leads and conversions. In only four months, Thrive's GMB views increased by 58 percent. Google Map views also increased by 187 percent during that same time period.
In this GMB white paper guide, Thrive outlines some of the strategies that produced those significant gains and puts franchises and multi-location businesses in position to do the same through a more focused approach.
Want to know how to get better results with your franchise marketing and GMB strategies for your business? Download the white paper at https://www.franchise.org/white-paper/google-my-business-best-practices-how-to-get-your-customers-to-choose-you-every-time or contact Thrive Internet Marketing Agency directly at 866-434-4748 or via this link here: https://thriveagency.com/contact/.
