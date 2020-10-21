- Operating revenues of $590.7 million, an increase of $82.8 million, or 16 percent, compared to the prior year quarter - Net income of $55.9 million versus net income of $66.1 million ($30.4 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter - Diluted EPS of $2.21 compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $2.78 ($1.28 on an adjusted basis)