HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the third quarter 2020 of $55.9 million ($2.21 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $66.1 million ($2.78 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2019. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's third quarter 2020 net income of $55.9 million ($2.21 per diluted share) increased 84 percent from $30.4 million in the third quarter 2019. Third quarter 2020 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $76.3 million compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $91.1 million for the third quarter 2019.
Third quarter 2019 results included pretax items of:
- $46.9 million of net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of a $50 million gain recorded in the ancillary services and corporate segment related to the merger termination fee paid by Fidelity National Financial (FNF), and a $2.7 million impairment charge on an equity method investment recorded in the title segment, and
- $1.0 million of third-party advisory expenses related to the terminated FNF merger transaction recorded in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment.
"In the third quarter, Stewart continued to benefit from a robust real estate transaction environment, as low interest rates continued to impact refinancing activity while purchase orders strengthened," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Together, they helped both our direct and agency operations outperform 2019 revenue levels. In addition, Stewart's more disciplined and focused operating approach allowed for enhanced margins. Lastly, the company closed two acquisitions in the quarter, with their benefits seen immediately in our core title results. As always, I would like to thank our employees for the work they are doing, continuing to tirelessly work under challenging conditions while insuring the safety of our customers and co-workers."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenues
595.7
559.5
1,551.7
1,430.1
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
76.3
91.1
134.6
113.2
Income tax expense
(16.1)
(21.4)
(29.3)
(26.0)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4.4)
(3.6)
(10.1)
(8.6)
Net income attributable to Stewart
55.9
66.1
95.2
78.6
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*
-
(35.7)
6.8
(34.2)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*
55.9
30.4
102.0
44.4
Net income per diluted Stewart share
2.21
2.78
3.93
3.31
Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*
2.21
1.28
4.21
1.87
* See Appendix A
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Operating revenues
562.7
499.2
13%
Investment income
5.0
4.8
6%
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
-
(2.8)
100%
Pretax income
82.4
49.5
66%
Pretax margin
14.5%
9.9%
Title segment pretax income grew $32.9 million, or 66 percent, while pretax margin also improved 460 basis points to 14.5 percent in the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior year quarter. Title operating revenues increased $63.5 million, or 13 percent, resulting from increases in direct title revenues of $35.0 million, or 14 percent, and gross independent agency revenues of $28.5 million, or 11 percent. The effect of changes in the fair value of equity securities investments was minimal during the third quarters of 2020 and 2019; however, during the third quarter 2019, the segment recorded a $2.7 million impairment charge on an equity method investment. Excluding the impairment charge, pretax income for the third quarter 2019 would have been $52.3 million (10.4 percent margin).
Consistent with the increased title revenues in the third quarter 2020, the segment's overall operating expenses increased $33.6 million, or 7 percent, as agency retention expenses and combined title employee costs and other operating expenses increased 11 percent and 3 percent, respectively, from the third quarter 2019. Our average independent agency remittance rate for the third quarter 2020 improved to 18.2 percent compared to 17.8 percent in the prior year quarter; while combined title employee costs and other operating expenses, as a percentage of title revenues, was 39.5 percent in the third quarter 2020 compared to 43.4 percent in the prior year quarter. Title loss expense increased in the third quarter 2020 primarily due to increased title revenues, higher domestic loss provisioning rates due to the current economic environment, and unfavorable loss development in our Canadian business. As a percentage of title revenues, the title loss expense in the third quarter 2020 was 5.1 percent compared to 4.2 percent from the prior year quarter.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
208.2
160.5
30%
International
30.4
28.8
6%
Commercial:
Domestic
36.7
49.7
(26)%
International
4.8
6.1
(21)%
Total direct title revenues
280.1
245.1
14%
Direct title revenues in the third quarter 2020 increased from the prior year quarter as a result of improved domestic non-commercial revenues, primarily driven by increased purchase and refinancing residential orders from both existing and newly acquired title offices. This increase was partially offset by decreased commercial revenues resulting from reduced transaction sizes and volumes. Domestic commercial fee per file in the third quarter 2020 was approximately $9,700, which was 23 percent lower than the third quarter 2019; while domestic residential fee per file was approximately $1,900, or 11 percent lower than the third quarter 2019, primarily due to a higher mix of refinancing compared to purchase transactions.
Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment
Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Operating revenues
28.0
8.6
224%
Net realized gains
-
49.7
(100)%
Pretax (loss) income
(6.0)
41.6
(115)%
The segment's results for the third quarter 2019 included a $50.0 million realized gain related to the FNF merger termination fee and $1.0 million of merger expenses. Excluding net realized gains and merger expenses, the segment's pretax results for the third quarter 2020 improved $1.1 million, or 15 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. Third quarter segment operating revenues improved, primarily driven by $24.2 million of revenues generated by U.S. Appraisals, which were partially offset by a $4.8 million decline in search and valuation services' revenues due to significantly lower customer orders. The segment's results for the third quarter 2020 and 2019 included approximately $6.3 million and $7.3 million, respectively, of net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations, with the higher expenses in the third quarter 2019 being primarily driven by the FNF merger expenses mentioned above.
Expenses
For the third quarter 2020, total employee costs and other operating expenses related to new acquisitions aggregated to $6.1 million and $21.7 million, respectively. Excluding these acquisitions, total employee costs increased $5.7 million, or 4 percent, in the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019, primarily due to higher incentive compensation on improved overall operating results. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the third quarter 2020 improved to 26.3 percent from 28.3 percent in the third quarter 2019.
Excluding acquisitions, other operating expenses decreased $11.0 million, or 13 percent, in the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019. This decline primarily resulted from lower outside title search expenses on lower revenues from commercial services and search and valuation services, and reduced spending related to marketing, travel, rent and other occupancy, and third-party consulting. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the third quarter 2020 improved to 16.7 percent compared to 17.3 percent in the third quarter 2019.
Other
Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2020 was $90.8 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $115.7 million in the prior year quarter. The lower cash from operations in the third quarter 2020 was primarily due to the $50.0 million FNF merger termination fee received in the third quarter 2019, partially offset by a higher third quarter 2020 income from business operations.
Third quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 22, 2020. To participate, dial (800) 894-5910 (USA) and (785) 424-1052 (International) - access code STCQ320. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://www.stewart.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2020 until midnight on October 29, 2020, by dialing (800) 938-2796 (USA) or (402) 220-9030 (International) - the access code is also STCQ320.
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Quarter Ended Sept. 30,
9 Months Ended Sept. 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
280,114
245,068
696,611
634,198
Agency operations
282,605
254,155
802,022
699,835
Ancillary services
27,957
8,628
44,573
30,708
Total operating revenues
590,676
507,851
1,543,206
1,364,741
Investment income
5,027
4,752
14,530
14,631
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(7)
46,905
(6,035)
50,730
595,696
559,508
1,551,701
1,430,102
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
231,051
208,973
659,138
576,559
Employee costs
155,638
143,815
428,817
412,967
Other operating expenses
98,531
87,826
245,003
251,030
Title losses and related claims
28,427
21,059
68,600
55,532
Depreciation and amortization
5,144
5,694
13,436
17,458
Interest
562
1,080
2,075
3,369
519,353
468,447
1,417,069
1,316,915
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
76,343
91,061
134,632
113,187
Income tax expense
(16,058)
(21,393)
(29,293)
(25,978)
Net income
60,285
69,668
105,339
87,209
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,376
3,560
10,107
8,561
Net income attributable to Stewart
55,909
66,108
95,232
78,648
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
2.21
2.78
3.93
3.31
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
25,297
23,773
24,256
23,780
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided by operations
90,752
115,718
140,862
107,289
Other comprehensive income (loss)
4,589
(1,624)
11,375
20,033
Monthly Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders 2020:
July
August
Sept
Total
Closed Orders 2020:
July
August
Sept
Total
Commercial
1,330
1,071
1,302
3,703
Commercial
1,415
1,096
1,288
3,799
Purchase
24,001
23,406
26,261
73,668
Purchase
17,206
16,212
18,989
52,407
Refinancing
28,729
28,181
29,913
86,823
Refinancing
17,609
17,239
21,179
56,027
Other
212
275
580
1,067
Other
112
106
337
555
Total
54,272
52,933
58,056
165,261
Total
36,342
34,653
41,793
112,788
Opened Orders 2019:
July
August
Sept
Total
Closed Orders 2019:
July
August
Sept
Total
Commercial
1,378
1,466
1,407
4,251
Commercial
1,211
1,401
1,344
3,956
Purchase
21,979
20,663
17,937
60,579
Purchase
16,102
16,057
13,921
46,080
Refinancing
12,977
17,341
15,069
45,387
Refinancing
8,417
9,274
10,143
27,834
Other
497
312
319
1,128
Other
225
236
143
604
Total
36,831
39,782
34,732
111,345
Total
25,955
26,968
25,551
78,474
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Sept. 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2019
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
381,560
330,609
Short-term investments
21,288
23,527
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
650,599
645,039
Receivables – premiums from agencies
32,749
26,405
Receivables – other
50,988
50,067
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(4,456)
(4,469)
Property and equipment, net
50,976
50,461
Operating lease assets, net
110,038
99,028
Title plants
72,850
72,627
Goodwill
382,235
248,890
Intangible assets, net of amortization
22,002
4,623
Deferred tax assets
4,451
4,407
Other assets
44,909
41,571
1,820,189
1,592,785
Liabilities:
Notes payable
101,256
110,632
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
143,207
126,779
Operating lease liabilities
122,475
113,843
Estimated title losses
466,812
459,053
Deferred tax liabilities
35,570
28,719
869,320
839,026
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
300,648
188,279
Retained earnings
637,223
564,392
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
8,676
(2,699)
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
943,881
747,306
Noncontrolling interests
6,988
6,453
Total stockholders' equity
950,869
753,759
1,820,189
1,592,785
Number of shares outstanding (000)
26,719
23,709
Book value per share
35.33
31.52
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Three months ended:
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Title
Ancillary Services and Corporate
Consolidated
Title
Ancillary Services and Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues:
Operating revenues
562,719
27,957
590,676
499,223
8,628
507,851
Investment income
5,027
-
5,027
4,752
-
4,752
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(3)
(4)
(7)
(2,776)
49,681
46,905
567,743
27,953
595,696
501,199
58,309
559,508
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
231,051
-
231,051
208,973
-
208,973
Employee costs
149,050
6,588
155,638
138,071
5,744
143,815
Other operating expenses
73,091
25,440
98,531
78,505
9,321
87,826
Title losses and related claims
28,427
-
28,427
21,059
-
21,059
Depreciation and amortization
3,748
1,396
5,144
5,110
584
5,694
Interest
-
562
562
-
1,080
1,080
485,367
33,986
519,353
451,718
16,729
468,447
Income (loss) before taxes
82,376
(6,033)
76,343
49,481
41,580
91,065
Nine months ended:
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Title
Ancillary Services and Corporate
Consolidated
Title
Ancillary Services and Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues:
Operating revenues
1,498,633
44,573
1,543,206
1,334,033
30,708
1,364,741
Investment income
14,530
-
14,530
14,631
-
14,631
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(6,545)
510
(6,035)
608
50,122
50,730
1,506,618
45,083
1,551,701
1,349,272
80,830
1,430,102
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
659,138
-
659,138
576,559
-
576,559
Employee costs
411,633
17,184
428,817
395,804
17,163
412,967
Other operating expenses
203,942
41,061
245,003
217,924
33,106
251,030
Title losses and related claims
68,600
-
68,600
55,532
-
55,532
Depreciation and amortization
11,302
2,134
13,436
15,309
2,149
17,458
Interest
-
2,075
2,075
-
3,369
3,369
1,354,615
62,454
1,417,069
1,261,128
55,787
1,316,915
Income (loss) before taxes
152,003
(17,371)
134,632
88,144
25,043
113,187
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and other non-operating costs such as merger expenses, cost initiative severance expenses, office closure costs and litigation expenses (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts).
Quarter Ended Sept. 30,
Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Total revenues
595.7
559.5
1,551.7
1,430.1
Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
-
46.9
(6.0)
50.7
Adjusted revenues
595.7
512.6
16%
1,557.7
1,379.4
13%
Net income attributable to Stewart
55.9
66.1
95.2
78.6
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses*
-
(46.9)
6.0
(50.7)
FNF merger-related expenses
-
1.0
-
6.7
Cost initiatives severance expenses
-
-
2.8
-
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
-
10.2
(2.0)
9.8
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
-
(35.7)
6.8
(34.2)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart
55.9
30.4
84%
102.0
44.4
130%
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
25,297
23,773
24,256
23,780
Adjusted net income per share
2.21
1.28
4.21
1.87
*Net realized and unrealized gains for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 included the $50.0 million FNF merger termination fee.