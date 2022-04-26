Strobes Security adds new CMO and Advisory Board member to executive leadership team to help drive US market share.
PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strobes Security is pleased to introduce new members of the Executive Leadership Team: PayPal's Director of Solution Engineering of Risk Products, Glenn Cobb, has joined the advisory board and Amanda Holdan-Sinisi is the Chief Marketing Officer. Cobb and Holdan-Sinisi bring decades of experience to the table that will help Strobes secure share in the US market.
Glenn has held several positions in fraud prevention, data protection and encryption spaces at various companies over the past nine years, providing software, services, and consulting to all verticals over the past four years with his current role as Director of Solution Engineering of Risk Products at PayPal.
Amanda has a deep history in high-tech, security and SaaS, accelerating sales, establishing companies' marketing foundation, and building teams from the ground up. She held various executive leadership roles over the last 10 years in the US and Europe.
Amanda and Glenn are energized to work with a company like Strobes Security already having positive product recognition from the industry and customers. Glenn explained, "Strobes' flagship offering, VM365, is a solid product and we continue to hear that we are ahead of other vendors in the vulnerability management space." Amanda continued, "Vulnerability Management is an exciting and rapidly growing market. I'm looking forward to working with the Strobes team to earn new market share in an area with continually increasing risk."
Strobes CEO, Venu Rao, said, adding Glenn on the advisory board and Amanda as CMO is critical to Strobes' success: "We are delighted to have Amanda and Glenn on our Executive Leadership Team. Glenn's experience in finance and software execution and Amanda's marketing leadership experience in tech and security accelerates our growth as we scale in the US." Strobes Security is already benefiting from Amanda and Glenn's expertise to secure more business.
About Strobes Security:
Strobes Security develops products and solutions for all organizations to solve challenges in the vulnerability management space using security automation and predictive prioritization. The current product offerings include Strobes VM365 and Strobes DevSecOps. Additional services are available including Strobes PTaaS (Pen Testing as a Service).
