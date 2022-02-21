HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian), a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives technologies, recently announced the promotion of Jerry Stempel to President of the company's Industrial Packaging Division.
Stempel steps into this role five months after Meridian's acquisition of Prime Blend, LLC, an industrial adhesives company founded by Stempel in 2017. Prime Blend, along with Evans Adhesive Corp. and Evans Canada, comprise the division. Stempel will partner with the companies' current leaders – Rusty Thompson of Evans Adhesive Corp. and Ken Forlenza of Evans Canada.
"I look forward to using my experience in the industrial adhesives space to continue the growth of this division while partnering with a fantastic group," said Stempel.
Stempel began his career in the adhesives and coatings sector 37 years ago and has a proven track record of achieving significant financial results through his decades of leadership. He has been working with his current customer base uninterrupted since 1985. In 1998, Stempel became the youngest member ever voted onto the Board of the Adhesives Manufacturers Association.
"I am extremely pleased to have Jerry leading our Industrial Packaging Division," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "Jerry brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to our team. His dedication and support of his customer base has been pivotal to the success of Prime Blend. We are confident that Jerry and his team will accelerate our current integration process of this growing division and continue to drive our customer-focused mission."
About Meridian Adhesives Group
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.
