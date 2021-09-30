HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indoor tracking systems should be designed in such a way to cover a given area with the accuracy needed while keeping the number of anchors, thus costs of the project low. In real-life scenarios with complex layouts which include an immense number of corridors and tight aisles lots of receivers are needed, which immediately skyrockets the installation costs.
This is where 1D tracking with directional antennas revolutionizes the market of indoor location services by enabling scenarios where the accuracy needed can be achieved with fewer receivers and less cabling, thus significantly decreasing project costs and significantly shortening project's payback period:
- An automotive factory in North America: 50% infrastructure costs cut
- A distribution center in Croatia: 44% infrastructure costs cut
- A warehouse in Slovakia: 48% infrastructure costs cut
Aside from this game changing feature, Sewio RTLS 2.5 also brings improvements in terms of the synchronization model, which influences the overall reliability and scalability of the location system. Debuting a new UDP AD synchronization, which essentially takes the best of the two previously used synchronization models (TCP and UDP) and helps to fully leverage channel capacity without compromising the reliability of the system.
Furthermore, this new version of the software enables new people-tracking use cases that require multilevel tracking or temporary high-accuracy 3D tracking by introducing barometer calibration via an API. Last but not least, the RTLS Studio bundle now works as a standalone application even offline.
"We are immensely proud to be the first RTLS vendor globally to introduce 1D tracking with directional antennas to the market, providing our clients and partners with a unique solution that drastically decreases project costs and remarkably shortens the project payback period," comments Milan Simek, CEO at Sewio Networks.
To learn more about the features of Sewio RTLS 2.5, please visit: https://www.sewio.net/sewio-rtls-2-5-first-rtls-in-the-world-to-enable-full-visibility-into-narrow-aisles-with-unmatched-cost-effectiveness
Media Contact
Petr Passinger, Sewio Networks, +420 777144172, petr.passinger@sewio.net
SOURCE Sewio Networks