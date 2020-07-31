HOUSTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"The second quarter brought very positive results for the Company: net investment income of $0.28 per share exceeded distributions of $0.25 per share, net asset value increased by 15%, or $1.79 per share, and liquidity and access to funding exceeded $45 million. Given the stabilization of asset quality, capital base and liquidity, the Company is declaring a regular dividend of $0.25 per share for the third quarter," reported Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Q2-20
YTD-20
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$5.44
$0.28
$11.68
$0.60
Core net investment income (1)
5.72
0.29
11.28
0.58
Net realized loss on investments
(3.89)
(0.20)
(2.60)
(0.13)
Total realized income(2)
1.54
0.08
9.08
0.47
Distributions
(4.87)
(0.25)
(11.49)
(0.59)
Net unrealized appreciation
(depreciation) on investments
38.33
1.96
(13.18)
(0.68)
Provision for taxes on unrealized gains
on investments in taxable subsidiaries
(0.06)
(0.00)
(0.03)
(0.00)
Net increase in net assets resulting
from operations
39.81
2.04
(4.13)
(0.21)
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,484,217
19,456,849
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments; both U.S GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Investments at fair value
$640.7
$628.9
Total assets
$666.7
$648.5
Net assets
$260.0
$270.6
Shares outstanding
19,486,003
19,131,746
Net asset value per share
$13.34
$14.14
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
New investments
$6.7
$68.2
Repayments of investments
(10.5)
(42.3)
Net activity
$(3.8)
$25.9
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Number of portfolio company investments
65
63
Number of debt investments
51
51
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1)
Cash
7.7%
8.7%
PIK
0.0%
0.0%
Fee amortization
0.4%
0.5%
Total
8.1%
9.2%
Weighted average yield on total investments (2)
Cash
7.3%
8.3%
PIK
0.0%
0.0%
Fee amortization
0.4%
0.5%
Total
7.7%
8.8%
(1)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(2)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $13.8 million and $14.2 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, totaled $8.4 million and $8.8 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $2.7 million and $2.3 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.2 million and $1.4 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $0.0 million and $0.1 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $4.1 million and $3.4 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.4 million, income tax totaled $0.3 million and $0.3 million, and other expenses totaled $0.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively.
For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, net investment income was $5.4 million and $5.4 million, or $0.28 and $0.29 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,484,217 and 18,883,745, respectively.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, of $38.3 million and ($2.1) million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company had realized gains (losses) of ($3.9) million and $2.7 million, respectively.
For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $39.8 million and $6.0 million, or $2.04 per common share and $0.32 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,484,217 and 18,883,745, respectively. The majority of the increase resulted from the $38.3 million of net unrealized appreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which was primarily from the normalization of the primary index utilized in the valuation process in the second quarter to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, offset by approximately $1.1 million of additional company-specific unrealized depreciation during the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2020 and 2019, our credit facilities provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount up to $230.0 and $180.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2020, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $250.0 million. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had $185.0 million and $161.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had approximately $45.0 million and $58.4 million, respectively, of unused borrowing capacity.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $12.4 million primarily in connection with the origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $19.5 million, due to net borrowings under our Credit Facility.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our operating activities used cash of $7.9 million, primarily in connection with the origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $8.7 million, due to a secondary offering during the year, offset by repayments on our Credit Facility.
Distributions
During the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, we declared aggregate distributions for each quarter of $0.25 and $0.34 per share, respectively ($4.9 million and $6.4 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions during the calendar year will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these distributions is expected to include a return of capital.
Portfolio Activity During the Quarter
On April 1, 2020, we invested an additional $0.9 million in the revolver of Elliott Aviation, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Subsequent paydowns totaling $1.8 million were received by the Company throughout the quarter.
On April 1, 2020, we invested $1.3 million in the revolver of Sales Benchmark Index, LLC, an existing portfolio company. A subsequent paydown of $0.4 million was received by the Company on May 29, 2020.
On April 1, 2020, we invested an additional $0.9 million in the revolver of Lynx FBO Operating, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Subsequent paydowns totaling $1.9 million were received by the Company throughout the quarter.
On April 1, 2020, our investments in Furniture Factory Outlet, LLC and Furniture Factory Holdings, LLC were placed on non-accrual.
On April 2, 2020, our $1.6 million commitment in the delayed draw term loan of GS HVAM Intermediate, LLC expired.
On April 3, 2020, our existing second lien investment of $9.5 million in KidKraft was terminated in exchange for a $1.5 million last out term loan and $4.0 million of preferred equity.
On April 3, 2020, we invested $0.6 million in the revolver of Integrated Oncology Network, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On April 10, 2020, we invested $0.7 million in the delayed draw term loan of Munch's Supply, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On April 14, 2020, we invested $1.1 million in the revolver of Venbrook Buyer, LLC, an existing portfolio company, and on May 15, 2020, we invested an additional $1.1 million in the revolver.
On April 24, 2020, our delayed draw term loan commitment of $4.4 million for Venbrook Buyer, LLC was amended such that the borrower would not be permitted to borrow the delayed draw term loan before July 15, 2020.
On April 28, 2020, our delayed draw term loan commitment of $4.0 million to Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC, was amended to allow us, as administrative agent, to have full discretion to fund the delayed draw term loan commitment.
On April 29, 2020, our $1.7 million commitment in the delayed draw term loan of BFC Solmetex, LLC was extinguished.
On May 27, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of USASF Blocker IV, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On June 29, 2020, we invested $0.02 million in the equity of TFH Reliability Group, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2020
On July 17, 2020, we invested $7.1 million in the first lien term loan of Industry Dive, Inc., a provider of mobile and desktop-based newsletters containing industry-specific business analysis and news targeting executives. Additionally, we committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver, of which $0.04 million was funded on July 17, 2020.
On July 21, 2020 we received a paydown of $2.7 million on the revolver of GS HVAM Intermediate, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
Unfunded Commitments
As of July 30, 2020, we had unfunded commitments of $30.7 million, including unfunded delayed draw term loan commitments of $12.1 million.
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of July 30, 2020 was $182.0 million.
SBA-guaranteed Debentures
The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of July 30, 2020 was $161.0 million.
Distributions
The Company paid distributions of $0.25 for shareholders of record as of July 15, 2020 on July 31, 2020, as declared on June 30, 2020.
On July 29, 2020, the Company's board of directors declared a distribution of $0.25 per share on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche), second lien and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public Investors" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, such as significant market volatility and changes in base interest rates, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
June 30,
2020
December 31,
(Unaudited)
2019
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value
(amortized cost of $667,649,307 and $642,707,824,
respectively)
$
640,713,831
$
628,948,077
Cash and cash equivalents
23,209,941
16,133,315
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
113,812
123,409
Interest receivable
2,325,856
2,914,710
Other receivables
25,495
25,495
Prepaid expenses
266,843
368,221
Total Assets
$
666,655,778
$
648,513,227
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
48,139,950
$
47,974,202
Credit facility payable
184,075,319
160,510,633
SBA-guaranteed debentures
157,886,403
157,543,853
Dividends payable
4,871,504
2,167,630
Management fees payable
5,462,248
2,695,780
Income incentive fees payable
1,660,862
1,618,509
Capital gains incentive fees payable
—
880,913
Interest payable
2,167,084
2,322,314
Director fees payable
9,000
—
Unearned revenue
646,000
559,768
Administrative services payable
796,768
413,278
Deferred tax liability
164,664
134,713
Income tax payable
456,000
917,000
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
366,668
203,461
Total Liabilities
$
406,702,470
$
377,942,054
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
259,953,308
$
270,571,173
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares
authorized; 19,486,003 and 19,131,746 issued and outstanding,
respectively)
$
19,486
$
19,132
Paid-in capital
277,116,729
272,117,091
Accumulated undistributed deficit
(17,182,907)
(1,565,050)
Net Assets
$
259,953,308
$
270,571,173
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
666,655,778
$
648,513,227
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
13.34
$
14.14
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the
For the
For the
For the
three
three
six
six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
13,635,480
$
13,605,861
$
28,485,068
$
27,231,260
Other income
205,798
564,394
617,255
773,924
Total Investment Income
$
13,841,278
$
14,170,255
$
29,102,323
$
28,005,184
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
2,743,195
$
2,304,362
$
5,462,249
$
4,527,007
Valuation fees
19,001
21,628
128,834
128,950
Administrative services expenses
436,594
415,506
903,529
820,905
Income incentive fees
168,749
1,382,814
1,508,386
2,756,668
Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees
-
115,856
(880,913)
1,277,613
Professional fees
150,514
329,541
537,228
673,881
Directors' fees
110,566
113,000
242,816
217,000
Insurance expense
93,071
86,649
186,142
172,346
Interest expense and other fees
4,092,594
3,359,270
8,384,798
7,034,057
Income tax expense
289,000
342,384
485,795
355,128
Other general and administrative expenses
302,379
283,845
468,382
292,570
Total Operating Expenses
$
8,405,663
$
8,754,855
$
17,427,246
$
18,256,125
Net Investment Income
$
5,435,615
$
5,415,400
$
11,675,077
$
9,749,059
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments
$
(3,893,249)
$
2,696,138
$
(2,596,456)
$
12,942,236
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
38,329,217
$
(2,089,555)
$
(13,175,729)
$
(6,514,269)
Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain
on investments
$
(58,909)
$
(27,300)
$
(29,950)
$
(39,901)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
Resulting from Operations
$
39,812,674
$
5,994,683
$
(4,127,058)
$
16,137,125
Net Investment Income Per Share
$
0.28
$
0.29
$
0.60
$
0.55
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting
from Operations Per Share
$
2.04
$
0.32
$
(0.21)
$
0.92
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
19,484,217
18,883,745
19,456,849
17,624,385
Distributions Per Share
$
0.25
$
0.34
$
0.59
$
0.68
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
For the
For the
For the
For the
three
three
six
six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from
Operations
Net investment income
$
5,435,615
$
5,415,400
$
11,675,077
$
9,749,059
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments
(3,893,249)
2,696,138
(2,596,456)
12,942,236
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
38,329,217
(2,089,556)
(13,175,729)
(6,514,269)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation
on investments
(58,909)
(27,300)
(29,950)
(39,901)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting
from Operations
$
39,812,674
$
5,994,682
$
(4,127,058)
$
16,137,125
Stockholder Distributions From:
Net investment income
$
(4,871,501)
$
(6,426,108)
$
(11,490,798)
$
(12,160,358)
Total Distributions
$
(4,871,501)
$
(6,426,108)
$
(11,490,798)
$
(12,160,358)
Capital Share Transactions
Issuance of common stock
$
93,470
$
2,917,010
$
5,023,937
$
42,599,510
Sales load
—
(68,731)
(5,681)
(1,003,731)
Offering costs
—
(90,181)
(18,169)
(293,072)
Partial share transactions
—
(253)
(96)
1,182
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From
Capital Share Transactions
$
93,470
$
2,757,845
$
4,999,991
$
41,303,888
Total Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets
$
35,034,643
$
2,326,419
$
(10,617,865)
$
45,280,655
Net Assets at Beginning of Period
$
224,918,665
$
267,799,244
$
270,571,173
$
224,845,007
Net Assets at End of Period
$
259,953,308
$
270,125,663
$
259,953,308
$
270,125,663
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For the
For the
six
six
months ended
months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
(4,127,058)
$
16,137,125
Adjustments to reconcile net (decrease) increase in net assets
from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(68,247,468)
(78,149,872)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
42,341,340
58,832,731
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
13,175,729
6,514,269
Increase in investments due to PIK
(552,245)
(65,356)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(1,069,969)
(817,309)
Deferred tax provision
29,951
39,901
Amortization of loan structure fees
318,039
248,990
Amortization of deferred financing costs
165,748
164,837
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
342,550
299,694
Net realized loss (gain) on investments
2,596,456
(12,942,236)
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Decrease in interest receivable
588,854
347,607
Decrease in other receivable
—
59,751
Decrease in prepaid expenses
101,378
122,506
Increase (decrease) in management fees payable
2,766,468
(379,613)
Increase (decrease) in incentive fees payable
42,353
(318,368)
(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
(880,913)
1,277,613
Increase in administrative services payable
383,490
71,943
(Decrease) increase in interest payable
(155,230)
292,638
Increase in director fees payable
9,000
—
Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue
86,232
(82,649)
(Decrease) increase in income tax payable
(461,000)
63,908
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
163,207
342,876
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(12,383,088)
$
(7,939,014)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
4,794,994
$
42,599,510
Sales load for common stock issued
(5,681)
(1,003,731)
Offering costs paid for common stock
(18,169)
(330,909)
Stockholder distributions paid
(8,557,981)
(11,825,880)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
86,450,000
78,750,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(63,000,000)
(99,500,000)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
(203,353)
—
Partial share transactions
(96)
1,181
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
19,459,714
$
8,690,171
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
7,076,626
$
751,157
Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period
16,133,315
17,467,146
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
23,209,941
$
18,218,303
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
7,713,693
$
6,027,898
Excise tax paid
940,000
280,000
Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
228,943
—
Increase in dividends payable
2,703,874
334,478
Increase in deferred offering costs
—
37,837
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
ended
ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Net investment income
$5,435,615
$5,415,400
Capital gains incentive fee
$-
$115,856
Income tax expense
$289,000
$342,384
Core net investment income
$5,724,615
$5,873,640
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.28
$0.29
Core net investment income per share
$0.29
$0.31