There's no denying that CBD has gone mainstream. In the last year, 14% of adult Americans tried CBD products. The spike in popularity drove a 706% increase in U.S. sales to around $5 billion in 2019.
Consumer demand for CBD products hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in 2020. The continued growth has been met by an increase in the number of new brands and products on the market. There are now an estimated 3,500 brands selling hemp-derived CBD products online and in local stores.
Since the CBD industry remains largely unregulated, finding safe products from reputable companies can be more of a challenge than ever for consumers. The lack of labeling and quality control standards often makes it difficult for consumers to know they are getting a good product.
"It's still kind of the wild west out there," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "There are many reputable brands on the market but there are also some not-so-reputable ones. Most users have to try a few different brands to find the one that works best for them. Knowing the brands that others have had the most success with can be very helpful in making that process more efficient and affordable."
The list of the best CBD oil brands for 2020 published by CBDOilUsers.com can help consumers identify the safe and reputable brands that are most trusted by other users. All of the brands on the list offer lab-tested products at fair prices and have received overwhelmingly positive reviews from users.
The brands on the CBDOilUsers.com list include:
NuLeaf Naturals (Denver, CO)
cbdMD (Charlotte, NC)
Fab CBD (Milwaukee, WI)
CBDistillery (Denver, CO)
Lazarus Naturals (Portland, OR)
Medterra (Irvine, CA)
Spruce CBD (Raleigh, NC)
Endoca (San Diego, CA)
4 Corners Cannabis (Durango, CO)
Charlotte's Web (Boulder, CO)
Ananda Hemp (Cynthiana, KY)
The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products.
