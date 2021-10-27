AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Open Infrastructure Foundation announces the joining of its newest Gold Member, Nipa Technology Co., a leading cloud service provider based in Thailand. Nipa Technology Co., commonly known as Nipa Cloud, is the first company representing Thailand to become a Gold Member of the Foundation.
Nipa Cloud was launched in 2017 when Nipa Technology, which previously focused on digital marketing and ISP services, received a grant from Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA) to develop leading-edge cloud information technology. That year the company launched the first full-service OpenStack public cloud in Thailand, which was designed and developed fully by Thai talent. The company also developed its own efficiency-enhancing platform software known as Nipa Cloud Platform (NCP), which creates a user-friendly interface for navigating the cloud infrastructure.
Nipa Cloud has received ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO/IEC 29110 certifications; the 2019 IP Champion Award for Outstanding Intellectual Property Copyright from the Thai Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Commerce; and the 2019 Prime Minister's Export Award, the highest award bestowed by the Thai government upon outstanding business operators.
In November of 2021, the company plans to launch a new OpenStack-powered cloud cluster called NIPA Enterprise Public Cloud with OpenStack Victoria, which will be available to enterprises globally. Built upon fast and reliable AMD EPYC 2nd Generation servers and a 100 Gbps backbone, Nipa Enterprise Public Cloud will comprise:
- Multiple data centers supporting 99.99% SLAs
- Software-defined and fabric networking
- Block and Object (S3) storage systems
- Dedicated CPU cores and no bandwidth charges
- Redesigned self-service portal with easy-to-use UX/UI
- Payment gateway that enables self-service, pay-as-you-go, cancel-anytime services with no contract
- Cloud consulting expert to help you migrate with 24x7 local support
"Just as tall buildings need a strong foundation, we believe Thailand needs a strong IT infrastructure to fully enter the digital era and support sustained growth," said Dr. Abhisak Chulya, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Nipa Technology Co., Ltd. "With solid IT infrastructure, Thai people can increase their competitiveness and compete on the world stage in the enterprise cloud market. Joining an open source community such as OpenStack, we can reduce the cost of doing business enormously and prevent vendor lock-in."
"We are excited to welcome Nipa Technology as an OpenInfra Gold Member, as its team has clearly shown its commitment to open infrastructure through its innovation with OpenStack and its contribution to the growing public cloud footprint of OpenStack-powered public clouds," said Mark Collier, COO, Open Infrastructure Foundation. "They're investing in OpenInfra, with data centers running OpenStack across Thailand running services for VMs and containers, and they're working to deliver bare metal powered by Ironic soon."
Platinum Members of the OpenStack Foundation include Ant Group, AT&T, Ericsson, Facebook, FiberHome, Huawei, Microsoft, Red Hat, Tencent Cloud and Wind River. Gold members in addition to Nipa Cloud include 99Cloud, Canonical, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cisco, City Network, Dell Technologies, EasyStack, H3C, Inspur, Intel, Mirantis, NEC, T-Systems International, Troila, VMware and ZTE.
***The Return of the In-Person OpenInfra Summit***
The OpenInfra Foundation's flagship, in-person event, the OpenInfra Summit, returns to Berlin June 7-9, 2022, at the Berlin Congress Center. Information on registration and sponsorship opportunities will be available in November 2021, and activities for media and analysts will be shared shortly thereafter.
About the Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation
The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra) supports the development and adoption of open infrastructure globally, across a community of 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, by hosting open source projects and communities of practice, including datacenter cloud, edge computing, NFV, CI/CD and container infrastructure.
