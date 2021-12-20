DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentiero Ventures, a Dallas-based venture capital fund, has led a C$1.5M investment round with a C$425,000 investment in SingleKey, the leader in risk mitigation solutions for independent landlords. This investment marks the first lead investment for the fund.
SingleKey helps landlords find the right tenant and manage risks that come with renting through a suite of tools, including a first of its kind rental guarantee. This unique program acts as a financial safety net for landlords when tenants can't make rent. Landlords can eliminate the significant risk and loss due to rent arrears, eviction costs and property damage.
"We're excited about SingleKey because they have developed solutions for independent landlords that span the entire rental lifecycle, from tenant screening to rent collection and, if needed, eviction support via a unique rental guarantee program," notes David Evans, Managing Partner of Sentiero Ventures. "As an independent landlord for many years, it's exciting to see SingleKey bring enterprise level tools and data analysis to small property owners."
SingleKey will use proceeds from the funding to accelerate its customer acquisition strategy and begin to test new markets. In addition to driving adoption, Singlekey expect to start adding new tools for tenants to make it easier to apply for a rental and pay rents, creating a single suite of tools that will take friction out of the process for renter and landlord.
"Sentiero's focus on data, AI, and machine learning made them the right partner for us to leverage the wealth of data that we collect on rental payments, credit information, and property information. Working with Sentiero will help differentiate our product and realize powerful network effects as we scale. We are excited to continue bridging the trust gap between tenants and landlords while reducing friction in the rental journey," says Viler Lika, Chief Executive Officer for SingleKey.
The C$1.5M financing was led by Sentiero Ventures with participation from existing investors as well as several angel investors.
About Sentiero Ventures
Sentiero Ventures invests in early-stage software companies that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) as a key element of their solution, capitalizing on the artificial intelligence sector that is expected to add $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With a unique approach to screening and supporting investments, Sentiero is closing the gap between what AI can do and what is useful to a business. The fund invests in verticals including Business Services, Software, Marketing, Real Estate, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Entertainment. After investment, Sentiero creates a pathway for its investor-advisors to help support their portfolio companies with operating expertise and connections to potential clients and partners. http://www.sentiero.vc.
