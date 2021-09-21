HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is pleased to announce that the City of Beaumont Housing Authority, in partnership with Brinshore Development, has selected the firm to complete the new 6.8-acre Century Heights, located ten minutes west of downtown Beaumont.
The new affordable Active Senior Multifamily community will be comprised of 200 units for seniors ages 55 and older. The leasing building will feature a fully furnished fitness center, an equipped computer learning center, a health screening room, and a community room. Outdoor amenities include a pickle-ball court, a barbeque pavilion, a dog park, a sensory garden, and a charming fountain.
The four-story low-rise will feature four different unit configurations, varying between one and two bedrooms. Each unit will be equipped with Energy Star appliances, nine-foot ceilings, and will boast covered patios and balconies.
"We see a bright future with Brinshore Development and are excited to take this first step," remarked Vice President and General Manager of Cadence McShane's Houston Office. "We know this new development will give Beaumont seniors a place they want to call home and will check every box on their list."
Steinberg Dickey Collaborative is serving as project architect. Completion of the project is slated for the end of 2022.
Media Contact
McKenna Clark, Cadence McShane Construction Company, 4693969414, mclark@cadencemcshane.com
SOURCE Cadence McShane Construction Company