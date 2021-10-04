THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VGXI, Inc., an industry leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) for nucleic acid biopharmaceuticals including DNA vaccines and gene therapies, announced that its new headquarters and manufacturing facility located at Deison Technology Park in Conroe, TX is now dried-in with multiple stages of equipment arriving for installation. Only 5 months since the final steel beam was set in place for the building in April, 2021, the dry-in date marks a significant milestone for the 120,000 SQ FT building, allowing interior progress to speed forward regardless of weather conditions.
Now that the entire facility exterior is complete, major mechanical equipment including air handlers, process chillers, and the sterile water filtration system components are arriving and being installed. In addition, full site backup generation will be complete this month, enabling uninterrupted power to the facility, independent of the electrical grid when required. The aggressive construction schedule will continue over the next several months with focus on interior mechanicals, installation of cleanroom suites and manufacturing equipment, and building finishes.
"The need for highly skilled production of DNA and RNA medicines is rapidly expanding," stated VGXI President and CEO Mr. Young Park. "With this new purpose-built facility our company is perfectly positioned to leverage decades of expertise and robust, scalable DNA manufacturing technologies to meet these demands for both current and future clients."
The new VGXI headquarters offers multiple independent manufacturing suites with increased fermentation capacities up to the 1500L scale. Orders are now being taken for production slots starting in April 2022.
BE&K Building Group is the design-builder of record, in partnership with architectural partner Hanbury and engineering partner Hipp Engineering & Consulting.
ABOUT VGXI, INC.
VGXI, Inc., with 20 years of experience, is a leading provider of plasmid DNA manufacturing and development services. The company has a reputation of success in manufacturing DNA products under cGMP conditions for clinical trials in the US, EU, Asia, Canada, and Australia, and its cGMP and non-GMP products have passed rigorous reviews by several international regulatory agencies. VGXI's ability to work with unique requirements and create custom manufacturing solutions is based on its patented manufacturing process, flexible cGMP production facility, and experienced development team. VGXI, Inc. is a GeneOne company. To learn more, visit https://www.vgxii.com.
ABOUT GENEONE LIFE SCIENCE
GeneOne Life Science Inc. ("GeneOne" KOSPI: 011000) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea is an international biotechnology company and a leading contract manufacturer of DNA plasmids for use in vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. GeneOne has recently expanded into the manufacture and development of mRNA. GeneOne has maintained a focus on vaccines against emerging infectious diseases to address global needs, including in resource challenged regions. Its small molecule portfolio of immunomodulators address diseases such as prevention of upper respiratory bacterial and viral diseases, and treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GeneOne has three products against COVID-19 in clinical development: GLS-5310 DNA vaccine (Phase I/IIa), GLS-1200 nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection (Phase II), and GLS-1027 to prevent the inflammation and clinical worsening for those infected with COVID-19 (Phase II).
VGXI, Inc., a GeneOne company located in The Woodlands, Texas, is the global leading CDMO for cGMP DNA plasmid manufacture.
For more information, visit http://www.genels.com.
ABOUT BE&K BUILDING GROUP
BE&K Building Group is an integrated construction services company serving pharmaceutical + biotechnology, advanced manufacturing + distribution, healthcare, and additional select commercial markets for more than 50 years. The company provides services nationwide through its operations in Houston, Chicago, and the Carolinas. A full range of services is offered including design-build, construction management, preconstruction, and client advisory/consulting. Additional information is available at https://bekbg.com.
