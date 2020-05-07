Neiman Marcus Group Enters into a Restructuring Support Agreement with a Significant Majority of its Creditors to Substantially Reduce Debt and Position the Company for Long-Term Growth

Binding Agreement Demonstrates Broad Commitment Across Creditor Classes Company Commences Voluntary Prearranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Implement Restructuring Support Agreement and Support Continued Operations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond Company Secures $675 Million Debtor-in-Possession Loan and Commitment to Fulfill $750 Million Exit Financing Package from Creditors Financial Restructuring is Anticipated to Establish a Strong Capital Structure to Continue Transformation