HOUSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talented real estate leader Tiffany Curry acquires Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in Houston, Texas. Curry becomes the first 100% African American owner of a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in the world. The new company will operate as BHHS Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®.
Curry's new startup company has launched in Houston's Upper Kirby area with agents that specialize throughout the Greater Houston and surrounding areas including in the luxury and global markets. The firm pairs a franchise with a boutique appeal where agents and clients receive personal service and hands-on support. Curry looks to grow the company into one of the nation's top 75 brokerages over the next 10 years with a location in each of Houston's high traffic areas.
"Over the last 12 years I have traveled the nation, networking with some of real estate's brightest talents. I'm thrilled to bring that mix of creativity and innovation to the Greater Houston real estate market," says Curry. "I look forward to growing a diverse company for all generations, backgrounds and for professionals at different stages of life." Curry is excited to be an owner of a Warren Buffett affiliated company and the first woman-owned BHHS in Houston.
A top Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agent over the years, she has received numerous production recognitions including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' President's Circle and Chairman's Circle awards. With a well-rounded, solid background as a certified relocation specialist for over 12 years, Curry has achieved outstanding success with many of the top relocation companies in the industry. From corporate executives, engineers, physicians, professional athletes and tech startups, she has worked with a number of Houston's top professionals. Curry holds the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Million Dollar GUILD designation for successfully marketing and selling million-dollar homes.
"Tiffany Curry is a talented leader who brings out the very best in those who work with her," said Chris Stuart, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO. "Over the years her teams have been motivated, well-trained and laser-focused on clients' varying needs. The same should be expected of Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®.
Curry encourages people to think bigger and to always press forward. "I refused to be defined by walls, and so should you," says Curry. "In the words of Babe Ruth, 'It's hard to beat a person who never gives up.' I always tell aspiring entrepreneurs; you can achieve anything in life if you put your mind to it. More than 83% of my business has never looked like me; that has never deterred me from achieving my goals or business aspirations. I have always known that I wanted to own a real estate franchise even though the majority of owners I saw didn't look like me. It never stopped me from seeing where I wanted to be."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS® enters the Houston real estate market servicing residential and commercial clients. The company has a competitive advantage that aligns with stability, a "Diamond Concierge Program", a global marketing presence and a visionary leader that understands how to grow agents' careers, in addition to technology, an innovative culture and advanced training.
About Tiffany Curry
Tiffany Curry has been the recipient of some of Houston real estate's most recognized awards including Houston REALTOR® of the Year in 2011 by the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) the youngest in HAR's history, Houston Business Journal 40 Under 40, in 2012, Entrepreneur of the Year by the Women's Council of REALTORS® Houston in 2009 and Top 20 Under 40 Rising Stars in Real Estate in 2010. In 2017, Curry was named Woman of the Year by the Women CEO Project Global Power Tour Houston and in 2018 Curry received her highest honor yet having been inducted into The National Civil Rights Hall of Fame.
Curry has held many high-level leadership positions throughout her career at the local, state and national levels including serving as a Board of Director for the Houston, Texas and National Association of REALTORS®. She was appointed as a President's Liaison in 2014 and 2019 for the National Association of REALTORS®, the largest trade association in America with over 1.4 million members and has worked on projects with budgets in excess of $35 million a year.
Curry has also served on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' national Rethink Council, a think-tank for Millennial agents bringing the next generation perspective to the companies' Executive Leadership team that oversees the networks now over 50,000 members. She becomes the first broker owner formed out of the Rethink Council.
A native Houstonian, Curry attended Jack Yates Senior High School, holds a BBA in Management from Texas Southern University and has undergone Graduate Studies in Broadcasting and Journalism. She is an avid supporter of the SPCA, Sunshine Kids, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and a member of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.
