ALLEN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Ben Judah, a youth and young adult coach who inspires audiences to reach their greatest potential, has completed his new book "Legends of Illandria: Volume 1": an adventurous tale of a fantastical journey.
Judah writes, "Soon all the secrets shall be revealed as the Ancients' call is answered! Let's see what twists and turns are hidden along this life-changing journey as Illandria® gets the encounter of a lifetime! The Legends have arrived! Join as Yasha, Sanbae, Earos, Protixca, Baryon, and Kietla encounter them awakening from their slumber on this epic adventure! The land of Illandria®, a land where the mind is a weapon and death is optional. a world where The Source reigns supreme and his guardians, the Ancients, endowed with great gifts and supernatural powers, watch over the land, leading all the inhabitants in the ways of the Great Books of Illandria®. Join the adventure as our story brings the arrival of our travelers to the great province of Heravon, City of the King."
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Ben Judah's enchanting tale follows the legends through an adventure of a lifetime.
With a healthy concoction of intrigue, mystery and adventure, this heart-thundering tale will have audiences at the edge of their seats.
