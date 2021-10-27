FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Aeroxchange announced the initial rollout of AeroCompass®, a new software application created exclusively for trading complex assets. Through AeroCompass, Aeroxchange offers operators, OEMs, MROs, lessors and suppliers unprecedented transparency to streamline the engine trading process.
Accessible via aeroxchange.com, AeroCompass enables buyers to quickly search and view engine availability, allows sellers to upload and store structured engine documentation and provides trading partners with an online collaborative assessment experience.
"With terrific input and support from global airlines and engine providers, we created AeroCompass to simplify the procurement of complex assets such as engines, APUs and landing gear," said Albert Koszarek, President and CEO of Aeroxchange. "For engine trading partners, AeroCompass accelerates the decision-making process by providing a place where cross-functional teams within a buyer's organization can collaborate directly with sellers while examining engine pedigree documentation."
To help ensure AeroCompass was built with customers' needs in mind, Aeroxchange met with an advisory group of key industry leaders who provided insight throughout the application's creation process that contributed to feature development and workflow standardization.
During this initial rollout period, full access to AeroCompass is available to a select group of engine trading partners, with general availability expected later this year. If you would like to know more about AeroCompass, please contact tom.corradino@aeroxchange.com.
About Aeroxchange
Founded by 13 major global airlines in July 2000, Aeroxchange is a privately owned company providing software solutions that maximize efficiency across the aviation supply chain. Aeroxchange's tailored solutions offer a seamless e-commerce experience between aerospace companies and their trading partners.
