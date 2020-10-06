- Based on the venerated LX 570 flagship, J201 enables extraordinary retreats through curated enhancements. - Crafted by overlanding experts, Expedition Overland, J201 introduces the Lexus pillars of Brave Design, Imaginative Technology, Exhilarating Performance, and Omotenashi beyond the paved path. - Set to debut at the 10-day-long Rebelle Rally on October 8 with defending champions Rachelle Croft and Taylor Pawley behind the wheel.