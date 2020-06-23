THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share of preferred stock. The payment date is July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2020.
About Entergy Texas
Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.
