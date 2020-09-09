RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions, announced CBRS OnGo™ certification for its high-power category B CPE-CBSD, the BEC RidgeWave® 6900R21. For operators, OnGo certification ensures that the 6900R21 has met a high set of quality, interoperability, and security standards for multi-vendor, large-scale deployments.
The BEC RidgeWave® 6900R21 is currently deployed on many operator networks, since becoming the industry's first CAT-B CPE-CSBD with Part 96 approval a year ago. Current and future deployments will enjoy the added benefits on CBRS OnGo certification with no required hardware or software changes. Additionally, the 6900R21 has been tested and validated for full interoperability by the top four Spectrum Access System (SAS) server vendors.
Explicitly designed for CBRS Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), the 6900R21 is a high-performance LTE Advanced Pro CAT 12 platform integrating carrier aggregation up to 3CA DL / 2CA UL, high gain 15dBi 4X4 MIMO directional antenna, and delivers a maximum of 38 dBm output power. CBRS deployments with the 6900R21 will experience increased capacity, higher throughput, and extended coverage.
Unique to BEC devices are GORE® Vents for pressure equalization, humidity, and airflow. This is accompanied by lighting/ESD Protection and the IP68/UL 50E enclosure to ensure protection against dirt, water ingress, humidity, and extreme temperatures for years of dependable operation.
The 6900R21 integrates seamlessly with BECentral™, BEC's proven cloud-based remote management platform for managing large-scale UE deployments, Administrators can leverage the embedded SAS domain proxy, remotely provision, monitor, upgrade, and troubleshoot devices from a single centralized location in real-time. For CAF II or other ETC support recipients, BECentral fully supports scheduling, testing, report generation, and submission for FCC Performance Measures.
"Achieving OnGo certification further strengthens our commitment to interoperability with the growing CBRS OnGo ecosystem and boosts our customer's confidence and trust in our solutions," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing.
