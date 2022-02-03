AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR Services firm, My HR Help Desk, launches to help combat the changing needs of today's employees. In today's world, transactional activities eat away at a team's valuable time. As a result, HR teams are trying to keep up instead of planning for the future.
"We are in a chaotic time where a global pandemic, the great resignation, and remote employees are now forcing us to reimagine work. HR departments are burnt out, overwhelmed, and in a scramble to fill roles", says Robyn Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of My HR Help Desk. "Unlike traditional Consulting firms, we offer ongoing support to reduce the administrative burden from your internal teams. This allows them to focus on strategic initiatives that have a true impact on your organization".
My HR Help Desk delivers outsourced services to discover, onboard, and serve organizations. Services include, but are not limited to; answering employee phone calls and emails, taking over repetitive tasks, adding automation and workflows to replace manual processes, and developing metrics to anticipate future trends in your workplace. This results in the ultimate employee experience.
My HR Help Desk is accepting new clients now. Visit: https://myhrhelpdesk.us to schedule a time to speak with an expert.
About My HR Help Desk
My HR Help Desk is an HR Services firm designed to partner with mid-market companies to become an extension of your HR team. My HR Help Desk is a female, minority-owned business that operates fully in the United States. It is founded and led by Latina entrepreneur, Robyn Rodriguez, a thought leader and dynamic change agent in the Human Resources Industry. Rodriguez has over 20 years of extensive payroll and HR transformation experience, starting at ADP, and consulted in various industries such as; entertainment, banking, private equity, healthcare, and consumer goods.
Headquarters: Austin, TX
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/myhrhelpdesk
Media Inquiries: info@myhrhelpdesk.us
Media Contact
Linh Bui-Judin, Open Lock Marketing, +1 512-580-6980, linh@openlockmarketing.com
SOURCE My HR Help Desk