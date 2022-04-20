Beauty industry sales veterans Tracy Aschenbrenner and Kayla Childress join forces to start 2 Beauty Brains, offering beauty brands a range of retail consultancy options to succeed in the post-pandemic market
MONTGOMERY, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founders Kayla Childress and Tracy Aschenbrenner have been clicking their pink heels together since they could tie their shoes. Both are passionate about helping beauty brands achieve practical sales results with real impact. After successfully running independent consulting businesses while offering partnered consulting strategies in the beauty industry for the past 6 years, they are joining forces to provide a customized approach that supports brands getting ready for launch and the magic that happens thereafter. After all, two Beauty Brains are better than one!
"What's unique about our newly formed company, 2 Beauty Brains, is that we've added à la carte services. This happened organically as we met virtually with clients throughout Covid-19. We found many brands were not ready to step into a traditional sales and distribution relationship yet were keen to learn more about the overall opportunities within our channels. These one-off services allow us to educate brands on a plethora of industry topics no matter what stage the company is in," says Tracy Aschenbrenner.
"Having our new à la carte services caters to brands who need a comprehensive understanding of their dream distribution channels ahead of the very first pitch or who to hire and when. We have an abundance of recommended resources that we trust and have vetted. We can truly help a brand from A-Z. Our goal is to make sure a brand is fully prepared to go to market… getting down to the nitty-gritty topics," adds Kayla Childress.
2 Beauty Brains launched on April 1st, 2022. Both founders have been in the beauty biz for 30+ years and collaborating on clients for 6 years as independent companies -- IN Beauty Consulting and Mindful Luxury. To learn more about Kayla & Tracy visit http://www.2beautybrains.com
Media Contact
Julia Labaton, RED PR, 6465283969, julia@red-pr.com
SOURCE 2 Beauty Brains