SAN JOSE, Calif. and BULVERDE, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iXsystems, the leader in Open Storage with TrueNAS, and Futurex, a leader in enterprise-class data security solutions, announced the integration of TrueNAS Enterprise with Futurex's Key Management Enterprise Server (KMES) Series 3 and Futurex's VirtuCrypt Enterprise Key Management Service, to enable full-spectrum key management, giving TrueNAS users additional security, flexibility, and control.
TrueNAS is Open Source storage that enables unified and secure data management and data sharing over a network. TrueNAS systems are now integrated with the Futurex KMES Series 3 and Futurex's VirtuCrypt services, using the Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP). Whether used on-premises or in the cloud, users can now create, use, and manage cryptographic keys, self-encrypting drive (SED) passwords, and ZFS encryption keys — all from a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated platform.
"Together with Futurex, we are giving TrueNAS users more cryptographic control of their data. TrueNAS encrypts the data via self-encrypting drives or OpenZFS dataset encryption, each with KMIP options. Futurex securely manages cryptographic keys with on-premises and cloud-based central key management solutions," said Morgan Littlewood, SVP product management at iXsystems.
"Futurex eases the burdens of key management with a flexible solution that provides support for symmetric and asymmetric keys, certificate signing, and data encryption and decryption," said Adam Cason, vice president, global and strategic alliances at Futurex. "TrueNAS, combined with Futurex centralized key management, increases data security with less hassle."
The technical integration guide is available here. A webinar, "Securing Your Critical Data in an Increasingly Hostile Environment," will be held on October 13, 2021, with iXsystems, Techgardens, and Futurex. Register here.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iXsystems in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company's enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics. For more information, please visit truenas.com.
About Futurex
For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. For more information, please visit futurex.com.
