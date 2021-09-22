AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Lincoln Ventures, an Austin-based student housing and multifamily developer, announced that Pawel Hardej has joined as Executive Vice President of Multifamily Development.
Hardej is responsible for sourcing, planning, design and development for new urban infill multi-family projects for Lincoln Ventures in Austin, Texas.
"Pawel's unique experience as an architect, builder and high-rise real estate developer will help us differentiate our product in design, execution and marketing," says David Kanne, CEO of Lincoln Ventures. "Pawel's expertise in multi-project management will also help Lincoln Ventures with the planning and execution required to achieve market scale."
In his career, Hardej has been directly responsible for the acquisition, design, development or redevelopment of almost $1.8 billion of mixed-use, condominium and multi-family communities totaling over 2,000 units. Prior to joining Lincoln Ventures, Hardej served as Vice President of Development at Intracorp, one of North America's largest residential developers, and managed the development of multiple projects, including the 49-story 44 East condominium high-rise project in downtown Austin.
The addition of Hardej to the Lincoln Ventures team marks a new strategy for the Austin-based real estate investment firm, which has historically focused on student housing. This year, Lincoln Ventures has expanded into multifamily development with recently announced sites outside of the Texas market: 811 N. 3rd St., a 24-story, 326-unit multifamily project in Phoenix, AZ, and 859 Spring St., a 31-story, 195-unit tower in Atlanta, GA. Forthcoming projects in Austin include to-be-named developments located on 2700 E. 5th St. and 80 Rainey.
"Lincoln Ventures takes an experience-driven approach to design, creating spaces that drive excellent user experience. This is something we've done successfully in ground-up development and are excited to bring to the multi-family space as well," says Kanne.
About Lincoln Ventures
Lincoln Ventures is an Austin, Texas-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality real estate in superior locations throughout the United States. Since its founding in 2012, Lincoln Ventures has expanded the business to include student housing, multi-family, mixed use and office assets in excess of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit: http://www.lincoln-ventures.com.
