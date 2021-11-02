DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven by the desire to reach and help those who have experienced depression, Farnoosh Nouri, Ph.D., releases "So Long, Depression" (published by Balboa Press). In this book, the author shares her personal, professional, and spiritual journey as it relates to mental health.
"Having had a first-hand experience with mental health challenges from an early age and later experiencing depression in my early 20s, I pursued my education in psychology and counseling. Working as a psychotherapist for over 20 years and as a professor of counseling for over a decade has given me an in depth understanding about this debilitating challenge," Nouri states.
"So Long Depression" is a self-improvement book that seeks to give a new perspective in life and mental health challenges. It helps readers better understand the physiological, mental, and emotional changes related to depression, and help them discover their inner strength and resourcefulness in overcoming obstacles. Through this holistic approach, readers are introduced to many tools available to them to change their mood, regulate their emotions and expand their perspective in life. The author also shares the influence of Sufi psychology in finding her way out of depression and toward purpose and meaning. Also included are tips on enriching relationships, lessons on boosting communication skills as well as how to avoid feelings of hopelessness.
This book will appeal to those who do not know how to seek help or do not find medications helpful enough in combatting depression. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/809076-so-long-depression to purchase a copy.
"So Long, Depression"
By Farnoosh Nouri, Ph.D.
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781982268206
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781982268183
E-Book | 130 pages | ISBN 9781982268190
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Farnoosh Nouri, Ph.D., has been a psychotherapist since 1997. She is an educator in graduate counseling program at Southern Methodist University. Her major area of research has been on the electromagnetic aftereffects of near-death experiences. She is an international speaker on various topics related to mental health including depression, anxiety, parenting, relationships, near-death experiences, Sufi psychology and spirituality. In her practice, Nouri works with clients on a variety of mental health issues as well as concerns with personal and spiritual growth. In addition to numerous articles, "So Long, Depression" is her first publication.
