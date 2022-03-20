HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evelyn Lowery, a native Texan who served her community through Grace Outreach Ministry, has completed her new book "Destroying the Yoke of Bondage": a captivating faith based read.
Lowery shares, "Filled with kingdom principles, this book provides a foundation of insight, wisdom, and discernment on the nature of the spiritual battle at hand and the powerful spiritual keys that leads to victory.
You will learn:
How Satan uses deception to produce a self-feeding system of lies through our thought life.
How this fortress of deception becomes our beliefs, which in turn defeats us.
How the mind is the battlefield.
The law of cause and effect (how ground is yield to the enemy).
That passivity (lack of self-control) can cause evil entrenchment.
Kingdom principles that govern freedom from mind-binding strongholds and emotional disorders
This valuable edition will be helpful:
Anyone suffering with emotional disorders.
Bible study groups as well as Christian counselors will find this book a transforming tool for recovery from spiritual bondage and also how to maintain your victory."
Published by Page Publishing, Evelyn Lowery's spiritual read encourages readers to embrace their faith and provides helpful tools to allow a deeper connection to God.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Destroying the Yoke of Bondage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
