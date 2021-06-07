BOERNE, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury vehicles are no longer just for those with a top credit score. Drivers with good or bad credit can now get pre-approved for a car loan in the San Antonio area at Land Rover Boerne. Within minutes, interested parties can have their information securely sent to a financial staff member at Land Rover Boerne to review. The process of getting pre-approved for a car loan through Land Rover Boerne is simple and can be broken down into three steps.
The first step—after locating the form on the Land Rover Boerne website—is for drivers to enter the necessary contact information. This includes basic information such as name, email address, phone number and physical address. Individuals are also asked when they moved into their current address and how much is paid for the monthly rent or mortgage. The last two pieces of information needed are a social security number and date of birth.
To ensure the applicant can afford the loan payments, the application also asks for employment information. This is a shorter portion of the pre-approval process. The only information needed at this time would be the employer's name, phone number, date of employment and gross monthly income. There is also an optional box located on the side for individuals to include additional income. If the applicant has more than one job, this can be discussed when the Land Rover Boerne financial representative contacts the driver.
Finally, the credit application at Land Rover Boerne also inquires about the vehicle the applicant is interested in buying or leasing. There is room to include the year, make, model, trim, and total loan amount on the application. Everything in this category besides the total loan amount is optional, so applicants who are unsure which vehicle to buy or lease can leave this spot blank.
Once these three categories have been completed, applicants can review the information and select a preferred contact method: call, text or email. From here, the form is sent and used by the Land Rover Boerne Credit Application staff to pre-approve the loan. This information is encrypted during transmission to ensure all data the applicant has entered is secure.
Drivers can learn more by visiting the Land Rover Boerne website, https://www.landroverboerne.com/. Staff can be reached by calling 830-428-2241. This dealership is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Land Rover Boerne is located at 32120 IH-10, Boerne, Texas
